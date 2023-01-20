Chris Arp is a veteran and highly sought-after test-prep tutor at Veritas (now called Zinc Educational Services). He has a BA from Princeton and a Masters in Education from Brooklyn College and is writing a novel.



Ava Chen is a senior at MIT, studying mechanical engineering.



Jon Fish graduated in three years from the University of Kentucky with a degree in history and political science. He plans to attend law school.



Zack Swafford is getting a masters in artificial intelligence at Stanford.



Guest editor Devon Kerr scored a perfect 36 on the ACT and is a junior at Northwestern.