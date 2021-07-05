The Office Book of Lists
The Official Guide to Quotes, Pranks, Characters, and Memorable Moments from Dunder Mifflin
Packed with compelling facts and trivia from all nine seasons, The Office Book of Lists breaks down the memorable series in a collection of 100+ easy-to-digest lists focusing on themes and characters and wrapped up in an irresistible package.
Each entry in this comprehensive book celebrates another corner of The Office universe and offers new discoveries and facts concerning cherished characters and themes. From the most hilarious pranks played at Dunder Mifflin to Michael’s best "That's What She Said" moments, each list will delight fans and remind them why The Office is one of the most popular comedy series of all time. Lists include:
Including full-color photos and visuals throughout, this complete compendium is an officially licensed must-have collector's item for the ultimate Office fan.
The Office is a trademark and copyright of Universal Content Productions LLC. Licensed by Universal Studios 2020. All Rights Reserved.
Each entry in this comprehensive book celebrates another corner of The Office universe and offers new discoveries and facts concerning cherished characters and themes. From the most hilarious pranks played at Dunder Mifflin to Michael’s best "That's What She Said" moments, each list will delight fans and remind them why The Office is one of the most popular comedy series of all time. Lists include:
- Michael’s Inappropriate Behavior
- Schrute Family History, Customs, and Rituals
- Jim’s Pranks
- Angela’s Morals
- "Creed Thoughts"
- Andy’s Musical Moments
- Office Romances
- Christmas Secret Santa Gifts
- Kelly’s Crushes
Including full-color photos and visuals throughout, this complete compendium is an officially licensed must-have collector's item for the ultimate Office fan.
The Office is a trademark and copyright of Universal Content Productions LLC. Licensed by Universal Studios 2020. All Rights Reserved.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use