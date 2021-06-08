The Office Book of Lists

Michael’s Inappropriate Behavior

Schrute Family History, Customs, and Rituals

Jim’s Pranks

Angela’s Morals

Creed Thoughts

Andy’s Musical Moments

Office Romances

Christmas Secret Santa Gifts

Field Trips

Kelly’s Crushes

Each entry in this comprehensive book celebrates another corner ofuniverse and offers new discoveries and facts concerning cherished characters and themes. From the most hilarious pranks played at Dunder Mifflin to Michael’s best "That's What She Said" moments, each list will delight fans and remind them whyis one of the most popular comedy series of all time. Each list also helpfully indicates season and episode. Lists include:Including full-color photos and visuals throughout,is an officially licensed must-have collector's item for the ultimate fan.The Office is a trademark and copyright of Universal Content Productions LLC. Licensed by Universal Studios 2020. All Rights Reserved.