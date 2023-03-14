Check out our Store + free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>
Sea Turtles to Sidewinders
A Guide to the Most Fascinating Reptiles and Amphibians of the West
Description
"For families wanting to explore their local wildlife as well as an engaging read for those with a general interest in the subject.” —Booklist
The American West is home to a wide array of reptiles and amphibians-from the rare and curious to those that can be found in parks and backyards. With this user-friendly guide in hand, discover the most likely-to-be-encountered lizards, snakes, turtles, and amphibians native to Arizona, California, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Washington, plus the western parts of Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, and New Mexico.
Whether you are a dedicated herper or simply have a keen interest in wildlife and natural history, Sea Turtles to Sidewinders—from Charles Hood, Erin Westeen, and Jose Gabriel Martfnez-Fonsec—will help you appreciate and celebrate the amazing diversity represented by reptiles and amphibians of the West.
