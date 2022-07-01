Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

Sea Turtles to Sidewinders
Sea Turtles to Sidewinders

A Guide to the Most Fascinating Reptiles and Amphibians of the West

by Charles Hood

by Erin Westeen

by Jose Gabriel Martinez-Fonseca

Regular Price $19.95

Regular Price $26.95 CAD

Trade Paperback
Trade Paperback

On Sale

Feb 15, 2022

Page Count

256 Pages

Publisher

timber-press

ISBN-13

9781643260358

Genre

Nonfiction / Nature / Animals / Reptiles & Amphibians

Description

"For families wanting to explore their local wildlife as well as an engaging read for those with a general interest in the subject.” —Booklist

The American West is home to a wide array of reptiles and amphibians-from the rare and curious to those that can be found in parks and backyards. With this user-friendly guide in hand, discover the most likely-to-be-encountered lizards, snakes, turtles, and amphibians native to Arizona, California, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Washington, plus the western parts of Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, and New Mexico.

Whether you are a dedicated herper or simply have a keen interest in wildlife and natural history, Sea Turtles to Sidewinders—from Charles Hood, Erin Westeen, and Jose Gabriel Martfnez-Fonsec—will help you appreciate and celebrate the amazing diversity represented by reptiles and amphibians of the West.

What's Inside

