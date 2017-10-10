Hi, we’re Chad and Derek. We’re chefs and brothers who craft humble vegetables into the stuff of food legend. Everything we create is a bold marriage of delicate and punchy flavors, and crunchy textures-all with knife-sharp attention to detail. We’re proud graduates of the University of Common Sense who simply believe that eating more veg is good for you and good for the planet.

THE WICKED HEALTHY COOKBOOK takes badass plant-based cooking to a whole new level. The chefs have pioneered innovative cooking techniques such as pressing and searing mushrooms until they reach a rich and delicious meat-like consistency. Inside, you’ll find informative sidebars and must-have tips on everything from oil-free and gluten-free cooking (if you’re into that) to organizing an efficient kitchen.

Celebrating the central role of crave-able food for our health and vitality, Chad and Derek give readers 129 recipes for everyday meals and dinner parties alike, and they also show us how to kick back and indulge now and then. Their drool-inducing recipes include Sloppy BBQ Jackfruit Sliders with Slaw, and Grilled Peaches with Vanilla Spiced Gelato and Mango Sriracha Caramel. They believe that if you shoot for 80% healthy and 20% wicked, you’ll be 100% sexy: That’s the Wicked Healthy way.