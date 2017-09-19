Chad Sarno is vice president of culinary at Good Catch Foods and cofounder of the Wicked Kitchen line of foods at Tesco. Chad also is an ambassador for Rouxbe, the world’s largest online cooking school, where he has launched the Professional Plant-Based Certification course. He spent several years at Whole Foods Market as senior culinary educator, and media spokesperson for the Global Healthy Eating program. Prior to this, Chad launched a line of boutique restaurants throughout Europe, in Istanbul, Munich, and London