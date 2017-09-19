Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Eva Kosmas Flores
Chad Sarno
Chad Sarno is vice president of culinary at Good Catch Foods and cofounder of the Wicked Kitchen line of foods at Tesco. Chad also is an ambassador for Rouxbe, the world’s largest online cooking school, where he has launched the Professional Plant-Based Certification course. He spent several years at Whole Foods Market as senior culinary educator, and media spokesperson for the Global Healthy Eating program. Prior to this, Chad launched a line of boutique restaurants throughout Europe, in Istanbul, Munich, and London
By the Author
The Whole Foods Cookbook
Whole Foods Market has long been synonymous with high-quality and healthy ingredients. Now, John Mackey, CEO and co-founder of Whole Foods Market, has teamed up…
The Wicked Healthy Cookbook
Hi, we're Chad and Derek. We're chefs and brothers who craft humble vegetables into the stuff of food legend. Everything we create is a bold…