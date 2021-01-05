"I have great faith in fools—self-confidence my friends will call it." —Edgar Allan Poe



Of all the writers anywhere, Poe would seem to be the least likely person you'd want to turn to for advice. His life was a complete dumpster fire: he had tons of failed relationships; not many people liked him; he was a drunk; he was always broke; he often went hungry; even his own death was somewhat of a mystery. However, that's also precisely the point. Somehow, even when Poe failed, he also persevered.



Drawing deeply on his works and life, Catherine Baab-Muguira takes the familiar image of Poe into a new and surprising directions in this darkly inspiring self-help book. Despite what you might think, Edgar Allan Poe somehow is the perfect person to teach you to say "Nevermore, problems!" and show you how use all the terrible situations, tough breaks, bad luck, and even our darkest emotions in novel and creative ways to make a name for yourself and carve out your own unique, notorious place in the world.



An inspirational tale for black sheep everywhere, Poe for Your Problems will teach you how to overcome life’s biggest challenges and succeed at work, love, and art—despite the odds and no matter your flaws.