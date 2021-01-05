Catherine Baab-Muguira
Catherine Baab-Muguira is a writer and journalist who has contributed to, among others, Slate, Quartz, CNBC and NBC News. A frequent podcast and radio guest, with appearances on NPR and Lifehacker’s Upgrade, she lives in Richmond, Virginia with her husband and baby son.Read More
By the Author
Poe for Your Problems
"I have great faith in fools—self-confidence my friends will call it." —Edgar Allan PoeOf all the writers anywhere, Poe would seem to be the least…