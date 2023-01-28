Free shipping on orders $35+
Shopping Cart
Paradise on the Hudson
The Creation, Loss, and Revival of a Great American Garden
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around March 31, 2020. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
“Through her prodigious research and evocative prose, Caroline Seebohm recreates an era of New York life seen through the history and dazzling beauty of the restored Untermyer Gardens.” —Paula Deitz, author, Of Gardens
On a single day in 1939, more than 30,000 people visited the Untermyer Garden—at the time, one of the world’s grandest landscapes. Thirty years later, most of the site had been sold or abandoned. Who was the eccentric visionary behind the estate’s original glory? What triggered the garden’s decline and sparked its restoration?
In Paradise on the Hudson, Caroline Seebohm brings to light the remarkable story of a larger-than-life figure lost mostly to history, and the impact of his horticultural obsession. It is a fascinating tale about of the role of passion in both creating and rescuing one of America’s greatest gardening achievements.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Praise
“Through her prodigious research and evocative prose, Caroline Seebohm recreates an era of New York life seen through the history and dazzling beauty of the restored Untermyer Gardens.”—Paula Deitz, author, Of Gardens
“The story of Untermeyer and his garden, its rise, fall, and phoenix-like rebirth…a compelling book.” —River Journal
“A fascinating biography of a nearly forgotten 20th century public figure.” —The Council on Botanical and Horticultural Libraries
“This is a fascinating book portraying interesting seasons in American history, the building of a garden, its decline and restoration.” —Horticulture