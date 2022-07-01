Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

Paradise on the Hudson
Paradise on the Hudson

The Creation, Loss, and Revival of a Great American Garden

by Caroline Seebohm

On Sale

Mar 3, 2020

Page Count

224 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781604698572

Genre

Nonfiction / Gardening / Essays & Narratives

Description

“Through her prodigious research and evocative prose, Caroline Seebohm recreates an era of New York life seen through the history and dazzling beauty of the restored Untermyer Gardens.” —Paula Deitz, author, Of Gardens

On a single day in 1939, more than 30,000 people visited the Untermyer Garden—at the time, one of the world’s grandest landscapes. Thirty years later, most of the site had been sold or abandoned. Who was the eccentric visionary behind the estate’s original glory? What triggered the garden’s decline and sparked its restoration?

In Paradise on the Hudson, Caroline Seebohm brings to light the remarkable story of a larger-than-life figure lost mostly to history, and the impact of his horticultural obsession. It is a fascinating tale about of the role of passion in both creating and rescuing one of America’s greatest gardening achievements.

Praise

“A splendid book about a spectacular garden brought back to life, and the amazing man who created it.”—Lynden B. Miller, public garden designer
 
“Through her prodigious research and evocative prose, Caroline Seebohm recreates an era of New York life seen through the history and dazzling beauty of the restored Untermyer Gardens.”—Paula Deitz, author, Of Gardens

“The story of Untermeyer and his garden, its rise, fall, and phoenix-like rebirth…a compelling book.” —River Journal

“A fascinating biography of a nearly forgotten 20th century public figure.” —The Council on Botanical and Horticultural Libraries

“This is a fascinating book portraying interesting seasons in American history, the building of a garden, its decline and restoration.” —Horticulture
 
