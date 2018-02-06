Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Noncompliant
A Lone Whistleblower Exposes the Giants of Wall Street
A first-hand account of the oversight of the big banks in the wake of the financial crisis, from the Federal Reserve examiner who refused to be silenced
In 2011, Carmen Segarra took a job as at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York supervising for Goldman Sachs. It was an opportunity, she believed, to monitor the big bank’s behavior in order to avoid another financial crisis.
Segarra was shocked to discover, however, the full extent of the relationship between Goldman and the Fed. She began making secret recordings that later became the basis of a This American Life episode that exposed the Fed’s ineffectiveness in holding banks accountable.
In Noncompliant, Segarra chronicles her experience blowing open the doors on the relationship between the big banks and the government bodies set up to regulate them.
As we mark the tenth anniversary of the 2008 financial crisis, Noncompliant shows us how little has changed, and offers an urgent call for real reforms.
Praise
"In Noncompliant, gutsy whistleblower Carmen Segarra detonates a metaphorical explosive device inside the previously impenetrable limestone facade of the powerful Federal Reserve Bank of New York. In a gripping and highly personal narrative, Segarra reveals the depths of the shameful regulatory capture that exists between the New York Fed and the Wall Street banks it is meant to supervise -- and the high price she paid for doing the right thing."—William D. Cohan, author of Money and Power: How Goldman Sachs Came to Rule the World
