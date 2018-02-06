Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Carmen Segarra
Carmen Segarra After her dismissal from the FRBNY, Segarra released audio recordings exposing the Fed’s inefficiency in holding the bank accountable. Some of the recordings were featured in a joint ProPublica and This American Life piece (released on Sept 26, 2014). Formerly the National Policy and Outreach Chair at the Hispanic National Bar Association, Segarra now works as an advocate for regulatory transparency and reform. She lives in New York.Read More
By the Author
Noncompliant
A first-hand account of the oversight of the big banks in the wake of the financial crisis, from the Federal Reserve examiner who refused to…