Carmen Segarra

Carmen Segarra After her dismissal from the FRBNY, Segarra released audio recordings exposing the Fed’s inefficiency in holding the bank accountable. Some of the recordings were featured in a joint ProPublica and This American Life piece (released on Sept 26, 2014). Formerly the National Policy and Outreach Chair at the Hispanic National Bar Association, Segarra now works as an advocate for regulatory transparency and reform. She lives in New York.

