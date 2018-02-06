Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Noncompliant
A Lone Whistleblower Exposes the Giants of Wall Street
Edition: Unabridged
Praise
"In Noncompliant, gutsy whistleblower Carmen Segarra detonates a metaphorical explosive device inside the previously impenetrable limestone facade of the powerful Federal Reserve Bank of New York. In a gripping and highly personal narrative, Segarra reveals the depths of the shameful regulatory capture that exists between the New York Fed and the Wall Street banks it is meant to supervise -- and the high price she paid for doing the right thing."—William D. Cohan, author of Money and Power: How Goldman Sachs Came to Rule the World