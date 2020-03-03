Flower School

How to buy the best flowers and how to get the best prices

Selecting your flowers based on texture, color, and seasonality

Conditioning your flowers to ensure they last as long as possible

Pairing your flowers with the right vase

Creating arrangements in a wide variety of styles that will work for any occasion

FlowerSchool New York is one of the world’s premiere institutes for floral design and artistry, offering career development courses certified by the New York State Board of Education, and exclusive master class programs taught by celebrated master florists including Kiana Underwood, Remco Van Vliet, Lewis Miller, Emily Thompson, and Ingrid Carozzi.Now, for the first time, FlowerSchool Executive Director Calvert Crary is publishing a book that will make it possible for even the greenest at-home arrangers to create gorgeous, Instagram worthy bouquets. This hands-on, comprehensive guide provides readers with step-by-step instructions that cover all the most crucial aspects of flower arranging, including:Including advice from the school’s well-respected master florists, and featuring beautiful color photographs of each unique arrangement,offers invaluable, insider tips and tricks that can only be gained through years of experience, providing readers with the fundamental tools and education they need to create homemade floral arrangements that are on par with any professional design.