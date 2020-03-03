Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Flower School
A Practical Guide to the Art of Flower Arranging
From Executive Director and professor Calvert Crary and the master florists at FlowerSchool New York comes this gorgeous, inspiring, how-to handbook for the novice and expert alike. Flower School demystifies the art of flower arranging, offering insider tips and tricks that will teach readers everything they need to know to create the arrangements of their dreams for home, work, and special occasions.Read More
FlowerSchool New York is one of the world’s premiere institutes for floral design and artistry, offering career development courses certified by the New York State Board of Education, and exclusive master class programs taught by celebrated master florists including Kiana Underwood, Remco Van Vliet, Lewis Miller, Emily Thompson, and Ingrid Carozzi.
Now, for the first time, FlowerSchool Executive Director Calvert Crary is publishing a book that will make it possible for even the greenest at-home arrangers to create gorgeous, Instagram worthy bouquets. This hands-on, comprehensive guide provides readers with step-by-step instructions that cover all the most crucial aspects of flower arranging, including:
- How to buy the best flowers and how to get the best prices
- Selecting your flowers based on texture, color, and seasonality
- Conditioning your flowers to ensure they last as long as possible
- Pairing your flowers with the right vase
- Creating arrangements in a wide variety of styles that will work for any occasion
