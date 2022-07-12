Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

The Little Flower Recipe Book
The Little Flower Recipe Book

148 Tiny Arrangements for Every Season and Occasion

by Jill Rizzo

Hardcover
On Sale

Apr 12, 2022

Page Count

272 Pages

Publisher

artisan

ISBN-13

9781648290534

Genre

Nonfiction / Crafts & Hobbies / Flower Arranging

Description

The best things come in small packages! Beloved florist Jill Rizzo (coauthor of the bestselling Flower Recipe Book) is back, and this time she has turned her attention to charming miniature arrangements. Projects are organized seasonally, and range from a thimble-sized vase of pansies to a tiny teacup holding a bundle of zinnias to a bud vase with a single Japanese anemone. All told, the book contains over 100 easy-to-follow recipes: ingredients lists specify the type and quantity of blooms needed; clear instructions detail each step; and hundreds of photos show how to place every stem.

The featured flowers include varieties widely available at florists or farmers’ markets as well as tiny treasures found sprouting from sidewalks and walls, clipped from the landscape or garden, or pruned from common houseplants. The book also includes ideas for unexpected vessels (dollhouse suppliers are a great source for miniature vases!), a flower care primer, and all the design techniques readers need to know.

