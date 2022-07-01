Terrain: The Houseplant Book

“An informative and inspiring guide to collecting and growing plants at home.”

—Gardenista

“This book is a must-have!”

—Hilton Carter, author of Wild at Home, Wild Interiors, and Wild Creations

Secrets of the Houseplant Hunters

Terrain’s plant experts travel the world in search of the most unusual and interesting houseplants. In this inspiring and practical guide, they share their favorite specimens: exotic and eclectic ferns, like the skeleton fork, a primitive (and unfussy) predecessor to the family; new aroids to feed that monstera obsession; and adventurous trailing plants like dischidia, which is found cascading from tree branches in its native Thailand; plus succulents and cacti, indoor trees, the best low-care plants, and “rule breakers” like bamboo muhly grass that can make an unexpected move indoors.

Along the way, Terrain introduces their favorite independent growers—passionate plant lovers who are creating new hybrids and bringing back old-school specimens to the market. And readers learn ​Terrain’s way of styling and overarching philosophy on care: the most important thing we can give our plants is our presence.