Terrain: The Houseplant Book
An Insider’s Guide to Cultivating and Collecting the Most Sought-After Specimens
Description
Secrets of the Houseplant Hunters
Terrain’s plant experts travel the world in search of the most unusual and interesting houseplants. In this inspiring and practical guide, they share their favorite specimens: exotic and eclectic ferns, like the skeleton fork, a primitive (and unfussy) predecessor to the family; new aroids to feed that monstera obsession; and adventurous trailing plants like dischidia, which is found cascading from tree branches in its native Thailand; plus succulents and cacti, indoor trees, the best low-care plants, and “rule breakers” like bamboo muhly grass that can make an unexpected move indoors.
Along the way, Terrain introduces their favorite independent growers—passionate plant lovers who are creating new hybrids and bringing back old-school specimens to the market. And readers learn Terrain’s way of styling and overarching philosophy on care: the most important thing we can give our plants is our presence.
What's Inside
Praise
“Terrain: The Houseplant Book shows us how to smash the expected and break new ground. . . . Gorgeous.”
—Sunset
“[A] comprehensive guide to houseplants. . . . Lowrie covers all the bases, and delivers a survey that’s encyclopedic but not overwhelming.”
—Publishers Weekly
“My journey in greenery began when I first visited Terrain back in 2011. Seeing the beauty they created, curating and designing spaces with plants, inspired me to start down the path I’m on today. Their team is among the absolute best at understanding and caring for plants, and this book is a must-have!”
—Hilton Carter, author of Wild at Home, Wild Interiors, and Wild Creations
“In their comprehensive tome, Lowrie and the Terrain team have expertly captured not only the houseplant zeitgeist but also the heart and soul of the industry by highlighting some of the most iconic growers in the United States. Sumptuous photos—all done in the impeccable Terrain style—will have your tongue wagging and heart fluttering. Two green thumbs up!”
—Summer Rayne Oakes, producer of YouTube’s Plant One on Me and author of How to Make a Plant Love You