BuzzFeed Ultimate Book of Quizzes

Hilarious, entertaining, and irresistibly binge-worthy, this ultimate collection of BuzzFeed quizzes — from the most popular to the never-before-published — includes hundreds of questions on everything you love and never knew you needed to know all in one place! If you’ve been on the internet, chances are you’ve taken a BuzzFeed quiz or three in your lifetime. And if so, you probably know which Friends character you are or what your favorite fruit says about you. For years, BuzzFeed quizzes have made the rounds online and have gone crazy viral for a good reason — they’re fun, interactive, and super shareable. For the first time ever, BuzzFeed brings you one jam-packed book overflowing with 200 quizzes covering love, food, friendship, TV, movies, personality, and everything under the pop-culture sun. So whether you want to know which Disney character is your soul mate, where you should go on your next vacation, or what age you really are, gather your closest friends, break out the gel pens, and crack this quiz book open to find out.