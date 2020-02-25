Mutant Mantis Lunch Ladies!

How well do you know the lunch servers at your school? Sure, they seem like nice people, but what if secretly they are something much, much weirder?





Best friends Carlos and Benny, who just saved their teacher from becoming a were-hyena, have been called upon to investigate the strange goings-on in the cafeteria. Why are the lunch ladies suddenly so grumpy? Why are the girls’ meals different from the boys’? And what was that thing seen scuttling around the kitchen wearing an apron?





It’s going to require a lot of courage–and more than an industrial size can of Raid–for the boys to avoid extermination in this buggy adventure.