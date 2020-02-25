Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Mutant Mantis Lunch Ladies!
A Monstertown Mystery
How well do you know the lunch servers at your school? Sure, they seem like nice people, but what if secretly they are something much, much weirder?
Best friends Carlos and Benny, who just saved their teacher from becoming a were-hyena, have been called upon to investigate the strange goings-on in the cafeteria. Why are the lunch ladies suddenly so grumpy? Why are the girls’ meals different from the boys’? And what was that thing seen scuttling around the kitchen wearing an apron?
It’s going to require a lot of courage–and more than an industrial size can of Raid–for the boys to avoid extermination in this buggy adventure.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
PRAISE FOR ENDS OF THE EARTH
"Billed on the jacket blurb as the "climactic series finale," this third book in the School for S.P.I.E.S. series nonetheless leaves the door slightly ajar for further adventures in a possible spinoff, with Max now firmly teamed up with his father and Hantai Annie's identity still ambiguous. Keeping that hope alive will make the satisfying end to this series more palatable for fans who hate to let go. . ."—Bulletin of the Center for Childrens Books
"Billed on the jacket blurb as the "climactic series finale," this third book in the School for S.P.I.E.S. series nonetheless leaves the door slightly ajar for further adventures in a possible spinoff, with Max now firmly teamed up with his father and Hantai Annie's identity still ambiguous. Keeping that hope alive will make the satisfying end to this series more palatable for fans who hate to let go. . ."—Bulletin of the Center for Childrens Books
PRAISE FOR PLAYING WITH FIRE
"Hale threads the narrative with colorful metaphors and throwaway lines and festoons it with high- and low-tech tools of spycraft. One character's sudden murder aside, the tone is mostly light, with family issues and conflicting loyalties (driven by troubling revelations about Max's dad) for added texture.This lightweight kid-spy romp should find some eager readers."—Kirkus Reviews
"Hale threads the narrative with colorful metaphors and throwaway lines and festoons it with high- and low-tech tools of spycraft. One character's sudden murder aside, the tone is mostly light, with family issues and conflicting loyalties (driven by troubling revelations about Max's dad) for added texture.This lightweight kid-spy romp should find some eager readers."—Kirkus Reviews
PRAISE FOR PLAYING WITH FIRE
"The book has nonstop action, clear detailed descriptions, and a plot that's easy to follow. . . . a good introduction to the genre."—School Library Journal
"The book has nonstop action, clear detailed descriptions, and a plot that's easy to follow. . . . a good introduction to the genre."—School Library Journal
PRAISE FOR PLAYING WITH FIRE
"Between training exercises, Max's search for his father, secret missions, and double agents the action never stops. This book will appeal to both boys and girls. Characters are diverse and well thought out. The School for S.P.I.E.S. series will be a winner. Highly recommended"—Library Media Connection
"Between training exercises, Max's search for his father, secret missions, and double agents the action never stops. This book will appeal to both boys and girls. Characters are diverse and well thought out. The School for S.P.I.E.S. series will be a winner. Highly recommended"—Library Media Connection
PRAISE FOR PLAYING WITH FIRE
"Amid police chases, robbery attempts, lock picking plus breaking and entering, Max, to his surprise, will discover what friendship and family really mean. This is a compelling read with warmth and humor. Illustrations add wonderfully to the suspenseful plot. Well recommended."—Childrens Literature
"Amid police chases, robbery attempts, lock picking plus breaking and entering, Max, to his surprise, will discover what friendship and family really mean. This is a compelling read with warmth and humor. Illustrations add wonderfully to the suspenseful plot. Well recommended."—Childrens Literature