Invasion of the Scorp-lions

Something is very wrong at Monterrosa Elementary–again. Weird noises and funky smells are coming through the classroom vents. Could the school be haunted? When one of their classmates falls into a coma, best friends Carlos and Benny know it’s time to call in the best monster hunters they know: each other. This may well be their wackiest extermination challenge yet!

In his third Monstertown Mystery, Bruce Hale delivers another silly, strange, and spooky tale for readers who like their chills with a side of chuckles.