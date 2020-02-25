Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Invasion of the Scorp-lions
A Monstertown Mystery
Something is very wrong at Monterrosa Elementary–again. Weird noises and funky smells are coming through the classroom vents. Could the school be haunted? When one of their classmates falls into a coma, best friends Carlos and Benny know it’s time to call in the best monster hunters they know: each other. This may well be their wackiest extermination challenge yet!
In his third Monstertown Mystery, Bruce Hale delivers another silly, strange, and spooky tale for readers who like their chills with a side of chuckles.
PRAISE FOR CURSE OF THE WERE-HYENA
"A series kickoff with a promising mix of chills and chortles."—Kirkus
"This title will appeal to reluctant readers as well as students looking for something light and not too scary."—School Library Journal
"Give this to fans of Goosebumps."—SLC
"An adventurous romp through the supernatural. . . . the characters . . . are eccentric and particularly diverse."—Bulletin of the Center for Children's Books
