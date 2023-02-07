Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

Dandelion Medicine, 2nd Edition
Dandelion Medicine, 2nd Edition

Forage, Feast, and Nourish Yourself with this Common, Extraordinary Weed

by Brigitte Mars

Oct 17, 2023

Dandelion Medicine, 2nd Edition is a colorful dive into the many creative uses of dandelions for food and medicine. From dandelion root “coffee” to dandelion flower cookies, there are dozens of delicious ways to use the plant in food, and all parts of the dandelion are medicinal in a variety of ways. Dandelion is a flower that almost everyone knows from a young age, so there’s little danger of harvesting the wrong plant—making it ideal for the novice forager. Author Brigitte Mars has been an herbalist for more than 50 years, and has developed an extensive knowledge of and love for the plant over that time. In addition to providing ideas for ways to use the plant, she also shares some of the history and lore surrounding the dandelion, creating a book that is both a practical guide and a fascinating read.
 

