Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>
Shopping Cart
Dandelion Medicine, 2nd Edition
Forage, Feast, and Nourish Yourself with this Common, Extraordinary Weed
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 17, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
Dandelion Medicine, 2nd Edition is a colorful dive into the many creative uses of dandelions for food and medicine. From dandelion root “coffee” to dandelion flower cookies, there are dozens of delicious ways to use the plant in food, and all parts of the dandelion are medicinal in a variety of ways. Dandelion is a flower that almost everyone knows from a young age, so there’s little danger of harvesting the wrong plant—making it ideal for the novice forager. Author Brigitte Mars has been an herbalist for more than 50 years, and has developed an extensive knowledge of and love for the plant over that time. In addition to providing ideas for ways to use the plant, she also shares some of the history and lore surrounding the dandelion, creating a book that is both a practical guide and a fascinating read.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use