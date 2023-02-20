Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

Only Love is Real
Only Love is Real

A Story of Soulmates Reunited

by Brian Weiss, MD

A “beautiful and sensitive” tale of true love that transcends time, from the multi-million bestselling author of Many Lives, Many Masters (Gary Zukav, author of Seat of the Soul). Recommended by Kendall Jenner.

In Many Lives, Many Masters, a skeptical Dr. Brian Weiss found his life changed profoundly after curing a patient using past-life therapy. Now he takes his research into transcendental messages one breathtaking step further.

He portrays two strangers, Elizabeth and Pedro, who are unaware that they have been lovers throughout the long centuries — until fate brings them together again. He shows how each and every one of us has a soulmate whom we have loved in past incarnations and who waits to reunite with us now. And he opens up entirely new worlds for all of us everywhere, based on a single, powerful truth…

