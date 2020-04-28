Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Only Love is Real
A Story of Soulmates Reunited
The multi-million bestselling author of Many Lives, Many Masters brings you a “beautiful and sensitive” tale of true love that transcends time (Gary Zukav, author of Seat of the Soul).Read More
In Many Lives, Many Masters, a skeptical Dr. Brian Weiss found his life changed profoundly after curing a patient using past-life therapy. Now he takes his research into transcendental messages one breathtaking step further.
He portrays two strangers, Elizabeth and Pedro, who are unaware that they have been lovers throughout the long centuries — until fate brings them together again. He shows how each and every one of us has a soulmate whom we have loved in past incarnations and who waits to reunite with us now. And he opens up entirely new worlds for all of us everywhere, based on a single, powerful truth…
