Free shipping on orders $35+
Shopping Cart
The Blood Mirror
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around September 5, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
Gavin Guile is missing, leaving Kip and his allies to face the White King's horde in the fourth novel of the NYT bestselling Lightbringer series by Brent Week's.
When does an empire fall?
The Seven Satrapies have collapsed into four-and those are falling before the White King's armies.
Gavin Guile, ex-emperor, ex-Prism, ex-galley slave, formerly the one man who might have averted war, is now lost, broken, and trapped in a prison crafted by his own hands to hold a great magical genius. But Gavin has no magic at all. Worse, in this prison, Gavin may not be alone.
Kip Guile will make a last, desperate attempt to stop the White King's growing horde. Karris White attempts to knit together an empire falling apart, helped only by her murderous and possibly treasonous father-in-law Andross Guile.
Meanwhile, Teia's new talents will find a darker use-and the cost might be too much to bear.
Together, they will fight to prevent a tainted empire from becoming something even worse.
Devour this blockbuster epic fantasy series that had Peter V. Brett saying, "Brent Weeks is so good, it's starting to tick me off!"
When does an empire fall?
The Seven Satrapies have collapsed into four-and those are falling before the White King's armies.
Gavin Guile, ex-emperor, ex-Prism, ex-galley slave, formerly the one man who might have averted war, is now lost, broken, and trapped in a prison crafted by his own hands to hold a great magical genius. But Gavin has no magic at all. Worse, in this prison, Gavin may not be alone.
Kip Guile will make a last, desperate attempt to stop the White King's growing horde. Karris White attempts to knit together an empire falling apart, helped only by her murderous and possibly treasonous father-in-law Andross Guile.
Meanwhile, Teia's new talents will find a darker use-and the cost might be too much to bear.
Together, they will fight to prevent a tainted empire from becoming something even worse.
Devour this blockbuster epic fantasy series that had Peter V. Brett saying, "Brent Weeks is so good, it's starting to tick me off!"
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Praise
"Bestseller Weeks keeps the pot simmering with many secrets revealed and much verbal sparring... Weeks deftly moves the pieces around his chessboard, snapping them with assured feeling onto their new squares in preparation for a climactic confrontation."—Publishers Weekly on The Blood Mirror
"Brent Weeks has a style and immediacy of detail that pulls the reader relentlessly into his story. He doesn't allow you to look away."—Robin Hobb on The Black Prism
"The Lightbringer series is great fun. Nobody does breakneck pacing and amazingly executed plot twists like Brent Weeks."—Brian McClellan, author of Promise of Blood on The Black Prism
"His plot feels like an orchestrated chess match between genius grandmasters."—Publishers Weekly on The Broken Eye
"The Blinding Knife was even better than the The Black Prism (and that's saying something!)"—B&N.com on The Blinding Knife
"Brent Weeks is so good it's starting to tick me off."—Peter V. Brett, New York Times bestselling author of The Desert Spear on The Night Angel Trilogy
"The Blinding Knife is a wonderful work of high fantasy with engaging characters facing the perfect antagonists, set in a creatively-wrought and increasingly chaotic world brimful of imaginative magic and interesting politics. Weeks holds fast to the traditions of his genre while adding a compelling new flavor."—The Ranting Dragon on The Blinding Knife
"One of the best epic fantasies I've ever read."—Staffer's Book Review on The Blinding Knife
"Weeks manages to ring new tunes on...old bells, letting a deep background slowly reveal its secrets and presenting his characters in a realistically flawed and human way."—Publishers Weekly on The Black Prism
"Weeks has written an epic fantasy unlike any of its contemporaries. It is a truly visionary and original work, and has set the bar high for others in its subgenre."—graspingforthewind.com on The Black Prism