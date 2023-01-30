Free shipping on orders $35+
The Blinding Knife
Description
Gavin’s powers are fading and his end draws near as war rages across the satrapies in the second novel of the NYT bestselling Lightbringer series by Brent Week.
Gavin Guile is dying.
He’d thought he had five years left — now he has less than one. With fifty thousand refugees, a bastard son, and an ex-fiance who may have learned his darkest secret, Gavin has problems on every side. All magic in the world is running wild and threatens to destroy the Seven Satrapies. Worst of all, the old gods are being reborn, and their army of color wights is unstoppable. The only salvation may be the brother whose freedom and life Gavin stole sixteen years ago.
If you loved the action and adventure of the Night Angel trilogy, you will devour this incredible epic fantasy series by Brent Weeks.
Praise
"Bestseller Weeks keeps the pot simmering with many secrets revealed and much verbal sparring... Weeks deftly moves the pieces around his chessboard, snapping them with assured feeling onto their new squares in preparation for a climactic confrontation."—Publishers Weekly on The Blood Mirror
"Brent Weeks has a style and immediacy of detail that pulls the reader relentlessly into his story. He doesn't allow you to look away."—Robin Hobb on The Black Prism
"The Lightbringer series is great fun. Nobody does breakneck pacing and amazingly executed plot twists like Brent Weeks."—Brian McClellan, author of Promise of Blood on The Black Prism
"His plot feels like an orchestrated chess match between genius grandmasters."—Publishers Weekly on The Broken Eye
"The Blinding Knife was even better than the The Black Prism (and that's saying something!)"—B&N.com on The Blinding Knife
"Brent Weeks is so good it's starting to tick me off."—Peter V. Brett, New York Times bestselling author of The Desert Spear on The Night Angel Trilogy
"The Blinding Knife is a wonderful work of high fantasy with engaging characters facing the perfect antagonists, set in a creatively-wrought and increasingly chaotic world brimful of imaginative magic and interesting politics. Weeks holds fast to the traditions of his genre while adding a compelling new flavor."—The Ranting Dragon on The Blinding Knife
"One of the best epic fantasies I've ever read."—Staffer's Book Review on The Blinding Knife
"Weeks manages to ring new tunes on...old bells, letting a deep background slowly reveal its secrets and presenting his characters in a realistically flawed and human way."—Publishers Weekly on The Black Prism
"Weeks has written an epic fantasy unlike any of its contemporaries. It is a truly visionary and original work, and has set the bar high for others in its subgenre."—graspingforthewind.com on The Black Prism