The Blinding Knife

Description

Gavin’s powers are fading and his end draws near as war rages across the satrapies in the second novel of the NYT bestselling Lightbringer series by Brent Week.



Gavin Guile is dying.



He’d thought he had five years left — now he has less than one. With fifty thousand refugees, a bastard son, and an ex-fiance who may have learned his darkest secret, Gavin has problems on every side. All magic in the world is running wild and threatens to destroy the Seven Satrapies. Worst of all, the old gods are being reborn, and their army of color wights is unstoppable. The only salvation may be the brother whose freedom and life Gavin stole sixteen years ago.



