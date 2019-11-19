Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Blinding Knife
Gavin’s powers are fading and his end draws near as war rages across the satrapies in the second novel novel of the NYT bestselling Lightbringer series by Brent Week.
The Blinding Knife: Booktrack Edition adds an immersive musical soundtrack to your audiobook listening experience! *
Gavin Guile is dying.
He’d thought he had five years left–now he has less than one. With fifty thousand refugees, a bastard son, and an ex-fiancée who may have learned his darkest secret, Gavin has problems on every side. All magic in the world is running wild and threatens to destroy the Seven Satrapies. Worst of all, the old gods are being reborn, and their army of color wights is unstoppable. The only salvation may be the brother whose freedom and life Gavin stole sixteen years ago.
*Booktrack is an immersive format that pairs traditional audiobook narration to complementary music. The tempo and rhythm of the score are in perfect harmony with the action and characters throughout the audiobook. Gently playing in the background, the music never overpowers or distracts from the narration, so listeners can enjoy every minute. When you purchase this Booktrack edition, you receive the exact narration as the traditional audiobook available, with the addition of music throughout.
Audiobook Downloadable
Edition: Unabridged
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Brent Weeks is so good it's starting to tick me off."—Peter V. Brett, New York Times bestselling author of The Desert Spear
"The Blinding Knife by Brent Weeks was even better than The Black Prism (and that's saying something!)"—B&N.com
"One of the best epic fantasies I've ever read."—Staffer's Book Review on The Blinding Knife
"The Blinding Knife is a wonderful work of high fantasy with engaging characters facing the perfect antagonists, set in a creatively-wrought and increasingly chaotic world brimful of imaginative magic and interesting politics. Weeks holds fast to the traditions of his genre while adding a compelling new flavor."—The Ranting Dragon
"One of the best Fantasy books of 2012."—A Dribble of Ink on The Blinding Knife
"...A solid, entertaining yarn."—The Onion A.V. Club on The Black Prism
"Weeks has written an epic fantasy unlike any of its contemporaries. It is a truly visionary and original work, and has set the bar high for others in its subgenre."—graspingforthewind.com
"Weeks manages to ring new tunes on...old bells, letting a deep background slowly reveal its secrets and presenting his characters in a realistically flawed and human way."—Publishers Weekly on The Black Prism