Disruption Proof
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Disruption Proof

How Today's Leaders Can Empower People to Build Radically Resilient Organizations

by

Hachette Audio logo

Buy Now:

Apple Audible Kobo Libro.fm See All

Audiobook Downloadable / ISBN-13: 9781549162145

USD: $25.98  /  CAD: $32.98

ON SALE: September 14th 2021

Genre: Nonfiction / Business & Economics / Leadership

Select a format:

Audiobook Downloadable
ebook Hardcover

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews