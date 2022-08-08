How to Become a Rainmaker, CEO, and a Great Boss

Description

A revised and updated omnibus edition of Jeffrey Fox's three classic business bestsellers–HOW TO BECOME A RAINMAKER, HOW TO BECOME CEO, and HOW TO BECOME A GREAT BOSS–which have collectively sold over a million copies, now appears in paperback for the first time!



For years, business leaders, marketers, salespeople, and entrepreneurs have learned from and relied on the bestselling advice of Jeffrey J. Fox. Previously only available as individual hardcovers, this brand new omnibus paperback includes the fully updated texts of How to Become a Rainmaker, How to Become CEO, and How to Become a Great Boss, with a brand new introduction by Fox.



A terrific resource for anyone looking to distinguish themselves in sales–be it books, cars, or real estate–How to Become a Rainmaker offers the opportunity to rise above the competition in any company, in any field. Filled with smart tips given in the Fox signature style, counter-intuitive, controversial, and practiced, this hard-hitting collection of sales advice shows readers how to woo, pursue, and finally win any customer. In witty, succinct chapters, Fox offers surprising, daring, and totally practical wisdom that will help readers rise above the competition in any company in any field.



How to Become CEO teaches anyone how to climb the corporate ladder. Vision, persistence, integrity, and respect for everyone in the workplace–these are all qualities of successful leaders. But Jeffrey J. Fox, the founder of a marketing consulting company, also gives these tips: never write a nasty memo, skip all office parties, and overpay your people. If you're looking to get to the top, this book is the place to start.



Did you ever have a great boss? Everyone should have one, but not enough people do. If you're a boss, or hope to become one, or have a less-than-great boss, then How to Become a Great Boss could change your career–and your life. In times like these, being a great boss can be harder than ever. If you want surprising and useful advice on how to handle the tough stuff–from having to fire a long-time employee to being a new boss with a demoralized team–the stories, observations, and advice contained in this gem of a book will set your feet in the right direction.