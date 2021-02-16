Disruption Proof

develop an understanding of customers and colleagues that lead to insights (empathy)

run tests to challenge assumptions (exploration)

leverage data and insights to breakthrough biases (evidence)

balance operational execution with learning (equilibrium)

manage behavior to match corporate values (ethics)

One thing in life is certain: change is constant. Thanks to the rapid pace of technological innovation in the digital age—and further accelerated by the global COVID-19 pandemic—massive structural change is happening on a greater scale than ever before. Faced with unprecedented complexity and uncertainty, most business leaders struggle to see the way forward. Company organization, systems, and management are still largely based on what was most effective in the Industrial Age.offers a new approach that addresses our current reality.Through powerful case studies of notable corporations like Intuit, 3M, Cargill, and more, Cooper demonstrates how, with the right mindset and practical strategies, companies that focus on creating value for customers can thrive in the 21st century.provides readers with detailed methods for progressing through four stages of implementation to embrace a new way of working company-wide, including how to:By adopting these 5Es, company leaders can empower employees to become creative problem solvers, ensuring their company’s ability to navigate moments of crisis and find transformative opportunities. Cooper explains how reimagining work at every level is the key to organic and sustainable growth, and guides leaders to create lasting value in the world. With Cooper's action-oriented advice and tools, anyone can help steer their company towards durable success.