Cookie Classics Made Easy
Cookie Classics Made Easy

One-Bowl Recipes, Perfect Results

by Brandi Scalise

On Sale

May 3, 2016

Page Count

96 Pages

Publisher

storey-publishing-llc

ISBN-13

9781612126890

Genre

Cooking / Cooking / Courses & Dishes / Cookies

Description

The 40 recipes in this delicious collection use a foolproof formula that requires just one bowl, minimal baking equipment, and no previous experience! You’ll find your tried-and-true favorites here — from Chewy Chocolate Chip to Oatmeal Raisin, Shortbread, Ginger Molasses, and Snickerdoodles — plus many more that are sure to become new must-haves, such as Lemon Ginger, Chocolate Peanut Butter, Rum Raisin, Pecan Delight, and Vanilla Walnut Pear. Warm, crave-worthy cookies are just minutes away!

