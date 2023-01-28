Unplugged Play: Grade School

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around August 18, 2020. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

Unplug your grade-schooler with 200 screen-free games and activities!



“A terrific prescription for much of what ails children and parents today.”––Richard Louv, author of Last Child in the Woods: Saving Our Children from Nature-Deficit Disorder



From Fortune-Teller to Draw Me a Story, Spillin’ the Beans to Monkeyshines, here are more than 200 screen-free games and activities to help kids enjoy the wholesome, old-fashioned experience of playing creatively and freely… without technology. There are outdoor games and indoor games, games to play solo and games to play with others, guessing games, arts and crafts, musical fun, and party favorites––even instant activities to do at the kitchen table while dinner’s cooking. All games are big kid-tested and approved!



A note to parents: Play matters! Technology has its place, but these unplugged games are designed to stretch the imagination, spark creativity, build strong bodies, and forge deeper connections with family and friends.