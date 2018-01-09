Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Crash, Splash, or Moo!
Calling all daredevils! It’s time to play CRASH, SPLASH, OR MOO! in this boisterous picture book with all the excitement of a game show.Read More
Mr. McMonkey is your host, and your contestants are America’s favorite stunt clam, Action Clam . . . and a cow! These unlikely daredevils face off in a zany sequence of challenges — and readers get to guess the outcome of all the wacky stunts. The winner gets a Golden Banana!
Readers will be laughing, cheering, and giving themselves a round of applause as they play the game over and over again. Bob Shea, creator of many favorite funny books, including Unicorn Thinks He’s Pretty Great and the Ballet Cat series, provides endless interactive storytime fun for all ages.
Reader Reviews
Praise
2019 International Literacy Association/Children's Book Council Children's Choices List
"The spirit of Evel Knievel is alive and well in this retro game show, restructured for the storytime set. ...Kids will eat up the humor. ...All the interaction of an Hervé Tullet book, with a flying clam, a hyperactive monkey, and a cow all thrown in for good measure."
—Kirkus Reviews
"Energetic... As characters, typography, and jokes bounce around the pages--bright, silly, and loud--this one proves itself banana-worthy."
—Publishers Weekly
"High-energy...sure to be in demand during storytimes."
—Booklist
"Kids will line up for a chance to play."—School Library Journal