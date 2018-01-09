Crash, Splash, or Moo!

Calling all daredevils! It’s time to play CRASH, SPLASH, OR MOO! in this boisterous picture book with all the excitement of a game show.



Mr. McMonkey is your host, and your contestants are America’s favorite stunt clam, Action Clam…and a cow! These unlikely daredevils face off in a zany sequence of challenges–and readers get to guess the outcome of all the wacky stunts. The winner gets a Golden Banana!



Readers will be laughing, cheering, and giving themselves a round of applause as they play the game over and over again. Bob Shea, creator of many favorite funny books, including Unicorn Thinks He’s Pretty Great and the Ballet Cat series, provides endless storytime fun with high-energy audience participation.

