Starter Vegetable Gardens

Pay attention to what you’re doing, and don’t get in over your head. This is the best way to learn anything new, whether you’re learning to bake bread, set up a new computer, or grow your own great-tasting food. New gardeners are often told to start small and let their space grow with their experience, but that really doesn’t give you much to go on. Which crops should you try first? When and how should you plant them?

One worry-free way to start your first vegetable garden is to follow a “recipe” provided by an experienced gardener, and that’s just what this section of the book provides: ingredient lists, step-by-step instructions, and illustrated planting plans that show you exactly what to plant where. These gardens are practically foolproof!

To make the process of establishing a vegetable garden even more manageable, I’ve created plans and instructions for three different Growing Gardens. Each one “grows” in size and scope over a three-year period—and I’ve provided all the details of what you need to do in year one, year two, and year three to achieve great results. The year one plan for each garden is small and simple. In year two and year three, you’ll add more beds and crops until you have a garden that’s double or even triple in size from when you started.

Each garden is different in style and uses a different soil preparation technique — you can choose the one that appeals most to you. With any of these gardens, you have the choice of staying small or gradually expanding to something bigger as you gain experience over time. For example, you may decide that the year two layout of a particular garden is as large as you need and stop there. And if you feel ambitious, it’s fine to skip right over the first year plan for any of these gardens and start with the year two or year three version instead.

The Easy-Care Bag Garden. Starting in year one with bags of planting mix arranged on top of the ground, your Easy-Care Bag Garden will grow into a garden brimming with more than 20 vegetables and culinary herbs by year three. It’s the perfect size for one person to manage.

A Bountiful Border. This beautiful and highly productive garden benefits from double-digging, a soil-improvement method. Over three years, new beds are added to form a lush border where bright annual flowers mingle with sun-ripened tomatoes and gourmet greens.

The Front-Yard Food Supply. Is it fitting to grow a food garden in your front yard? Of course! This garden gradually transforms a typical front yard into a feast for the eyes and the palate. You and your neighbors will love it.

For gardeners who want to jump into food gardening fast, I’ve also created ready-to-use regional garden plans that I call Family Food Factory gardens. These gardens will provide a season-long supply of food for four people, and the planting plans (on pages 66 through 71) are tailored to short-, moderate-, and long-summer climates.

Sizing Up Your Site and Soil

The sun is the main power supply for all garden plants, and most vegetables need all the sun they can get. Areas that receive less than six hours of sun are better used for shade-tolerant flowers than for edible plants; spots that receive six to eight hours of sun will do for lettuce and bush beans, two veggies with some tolerance of shade. Ten hours or more of sun is needed to bring out the best flavor and nutrition in tomatoes and many other crops and to keep them growing on schedule.

Bulldozers often do bad things to good sites when houses are built, so chances are good that the soil in your yard is only feebly fit for vegetable gardening. Don’t worry! Every garden has to start somewhere, and any soil can be transformed in just a few years by adding organic matter (decomposed plant material) at every opportunity.

Should You Make Raised Beds You’ve probably heard that building raised beds is a good idea, both to make gardening easier and to improve the appearance of your garden. If you want raised beds, wait until the soil has been improved for three years to add wood, plastic, brick, or stone framing. It’s easier to dig deep when you’re not straddling framing materials, and deep soil improvement is a major mission in any garden’s early years. When you’re happy with the looks and feel of your soil 12 inches deep, you can start creating permanent raised beds. Keep in mind that deep beds and raised beds aren’t the same thing. Deep beds are improved to 16 inches or more below the surface. They are more drought resistant by nature compared to raised beds, which stick up above the ground. The ideal situation in many cases is to have slightly raised beds (about 6 inches) atop deep beds, with permanent pathways between the beds. When you get your garden to this point (allow a few years), you can grow just about anything.

Organic matter is sold under many different names: compost, composted manure, humus, planting mix, or soil conditioner. (See What’s Inside the Bag? on page 19 for tips on buying organic soil amendments.) Regular additions of organic matter improve the soil’s texture and its ability to hold onto essential nutrients until they are needed by plants.

Unless you have reason to believe that your soil may be contaminated with lead or other pollutants, you don’t need to have your soil tested before you start a new garden. Instead, begin doing everything you can to boost the organic matter content of your soil, digging in compost between plantings and mulching between plants with biodegradable materials. If you do want to have a soil test done, you can usually arrange one for about $20 through your state-sponsored soil testing lab. Contact your local Cooperative Extension office to request a mail-in soil testing kit.

Wherever you start, following the garden plans provided here will help you learn food gardening basics while allowing time for your soil to improve. Each garden starts out simple and includes detailed step-by-step directions for beginners. As you look over the plans and the accompanying instructions, remember to consult Basic Gardener’s Lingo starting on page 169 if you come across any terms that you don’t understand. Learning the lingo is one of the key steps in garden success.

By year three the planting plans become more complex as the gardens develop. Remember that you can refer back to the instructions for the first- and second-year versions of the garden if you’ve forgotten the details of techniques such as planting parsley seeds or onion seedlings. Pay attention and don’t get in over your head. Expand your space as your soil improves and you gain experience. It’s the no-fail way to start an organic food garden.

Designed to bring good things to eat to a city backyard or an oversized suburban lawn, this easy-to-install garden requires no prior experience. You can set up the first-year rendition in a single weekend, and even after you expand the garden in year two and year three, it remains a doable project for a gardener working alone who also has a full-time job or takes care of young children. This garden is big enough to keep you in fresh food all summer but not so big that it will take over your life.

Bag gardening couldn’t be easier. You simply set out purchased bags of topsoil, cut open the bags, and plant seeds and seedlings right in the topsoil. The Easy-Care Bag Garden is a one- person garden, and in year one, it will take one person only a few hours each week to keep up with watering, weeding, planting, and picking.

By the second year, the garden is fully functional as a food garden for a single person, with 15 vegetables and 5 herbs producing steadily from early summer to late fall. If you want more vegetables, you can expand the garden when you’re ready. You’re in charge, because this is intended to remain a one-person garden.

As the garden grows, you’ll see how well your site and soil support popular garden plants like tomatoes and snap beans. You will also learn the preferred growing season for broccoli and its close cabbage-family relatives, which tend to prefer fall over spring in most (but not all!) climates. You will discover whether harvesting and eating garden-fresh potatoes and rutabagas rates as super-special or just so-so in your book, and your experiences will help you customize your crop list for seasons to come.

When you’re ready for new adventures, experiment by fitting planting plans from Part 2 such as Strictly from Seed and the Good-for-You Garden into the footprint of your Easy-Care Bag Garden. Browse the variety descriptions in Part 3 as well, and choose a few to try. This will make your garden more interesting with every passing season.