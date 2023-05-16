Search
Starter Vegetable Gardens
24 No-Fail Plans for Small Organic Gardens
Contributors
Develop your green thumb as you learn to grow your own food. In this introductory guide to growing vegetables, Barbara Pleasant addresses common problems that first-time gardeners encounter. Using simple language and illustrated garden layouts, Pleasant shows you how to start, maintain, and eventually expand an organic vegetable garden in even the tiniest backyard. With handy tips on enriching soil, planting schedules, watering, fighting pests, and more, you’ll quickly discover how easy it is to enjoy your own homegrown vegetables.
Excerpt
Part 1
Developing Your Garden Plan
Pay attention to what you’re doing, and don’t get in over your head. This is the best way to learn anything new, whether you’re learning to bake bread, set up a new computer, or grow your own great-tasting food. New gardeners are often told to start small and let their space grow with their experience, but that really doesn’t give you much to go on. Which crops should you try first? When and how should you plant them?
Starting Small and Growing, Year by Year
One worry-free way to start your first vegetable garden is to follow a “recipe” provided by an experienced gardener, and that’s just what this section of the book provides: ingredient lists, step-by-step instructions, and illustrated planting plans that show you exactly what to plant where. These gardens are practically foolproof!
To make the process of establishing a vegetable garden even more manageable, I’ve created plans and instructions for three different Growing Gardens. Each one “grows” in size and scope over a three-year period—and I’ve provided all the details of what you need to do in year one, year two, and year three to achieve great results. The year one plan for each garden is small and simple. In year two and year three, you’ll add more beds and crops until you have a garden that’s double or even triple in size from when you started.
Each garden is different in style and uses a different soil preparation technique — you can choose the one that appeals most to you. With any of these gardens, you have the choice of staying small or gradually expanding to something bigger as you gain experience over time. For example, you may decide that the year two layout of a particular garden is as large as you need and stop there. And if you feel ambitious, it’s fine to skip right over the first year plan for any of these gardens and start with the year two or year three version instead.
The Growing Gardens at a Glance
The Easy-Care Bag Garden. Starting in year one with bags of planting mix arranged on top of the ground, your Easy-Care Bag Garden will grow into a garden brimming with more than 20 vegetables and culinary herbs by year three. It’s the perfect size for one person to manage.
A Bountiful Border. This beautiful and highly productive garden benefits from double-digging, a soil-improvement method. Over three years, new beds are added to form a lush border where bright annual flowers mingle with sun-ripened tomatoes and gourmet greens.
The Front-Yard Food Supply. Is it fitting to grow a food garden in your front yard? Of course! This garden gradually transforms a typical front yard into a feast for the eyes and the palate. You and your neighbors will love it.
Big, Bold Plans
For gardeners who want to jump into food gardening fast, I’ve also created ready-to-use regional garden plans that I call Family Food Factory gardens. These gardens will provide a season-long supply of food for four people, and the planting plans (on pages 66 through 71) are tailored to short-, moderate-, and long-summer climates.
Sizing Up Your Site and Soil
The sun is the main power supply for all garden plants, and most vegetables need all the sun they can get. Areas that receive less than six hours of sun are better used for shade-tolerant flowers than for edible plants; spots that receive six to eight hours of sun will do for lettuce and bush beans, two veggies with some tolerance of shade. Ten hours or more of sun is needed to bring out the best flavor and nutrition in tomatoes and many other crops and to keep them growing on schedule.
Bulldozers often do bad things to good sites when houses are built, so chances are good that the soil in your yard is only feebly fit for vegetable gardening. Don’t worry! Every garden has to start somewhere, and any soil can be transformed in just a few years by adding organic matter (decomposed plant material) at every opportunity.
Should You Make Raised Beds
You’ve probably heard that building raised beds is a good idea, both to make gardening easier and to improve the appearance of your garden. If you want raised beds, wait until the soil has been improved for three years to add wood, plastic, brick, or stone framing. It’s easier to dig deep when you’re not straddling framing materials, and deep soil improvement is a major mission in any garden’s early years. When you’re happy with the looks and feel of your soil 12 inches deep, you can start creating permanent raised beds. Keep in mind that deep beds and raised beds aren’t the same thing. Deep beds are improved to 16 inches or more below the surface. They are more drought resistant by nature compared to raised beds, which stick up above the ground. The ideal situation in many cases is to have slightly raised beds (about 6 inches) atop deep beds, with permanent pathways between the beds. When you get your garden to this point (allow a few years), you can grow just about anything.
Organic matter is sold under many different names: compost, composted manure, humus, planting mix, or soil conditioner. (See What’s Inside the Bag? on page 19 for tips on buying organic soil amendments.) Regular additions of organic matter improve the soil’s texture and its ability to hold onto essential nutrients until they are needed by plants.
A Tip on Soil Testing
Unless you have reason to believe that your soil may be contaminated with lead or other pollutants, you don’t need to have your soil tested before you start a new garden. Instead, begin doing everything you can to boost the organic matter content of your soil, digging in compost between plantings and mulching between plants with biodegradable materials. If you do want to have a soil test done, you can usually arrange one for about $20 through your state-sponsored soil testing lab. Contact your local Cooperative Extension office to request a mail-in soil testing kit.
Learning Step-by-Step
Wherever you start, following the garden plans provided here will help you learn food gardening basics while allowing time for your soil to improve. Each garden starts out simple and includes detailed step-by-step directions for beginners. As you look over the plans and the accompanying instructions, remember to consult Basic Gardener’s Lingo starting on page 169 if you come across any terms that you don’t understand. Learning the lingo is one of the key steps in garden success.
By year three the planting plans become more complex as the gardens develop. Remember that you can refer back to the instructions for the first- and second-year versions of the garden if you’ve forgotten the details of techniques such as planting parsley seeds or onion seedlings. Pay attention and don’t get in over your head. Expand your space as your soil improves and you gain experience. It’s the no-fail way to start an organic food garden.
Chapter One
The Easy-Care Bag Garden
- Year One
- Year Two
- Year Three
Designed to bring good things to eat to a city backyard or an oversized suburban lawn, this easy-to-install garden requires no prior experience. You can set up the first-year rendition in a single weekend, and even after you expand the garden in year two and year three, it remains a doable project for a gardener working alone who also has a full-time job or takes care of young children. This garden is big enough to keep you in fresh food all summer but not so big that it will take over your life.
Bag gardening couldn’t be easier. You simply set out purchased bags of topsoil, cut open the bags, and plant seeds and seedlings right in the topsoil. The Easy-Care Bag Garden is a one- person garden, and in year one, it will take one person only a few hours each week to keep up with watering, weeding, planting, and picking.
By the second year, the garden is fully functional as a food garden for a single person, with 15 vegetables and 5 herbs producing steadily from early summer to late fall. If you want more vegetables, you can expand the garden when you’re ready. You’re in charge, because this is intended to remain a one-person garden.
As the garden grows, you’ll see how well your site and soil support popular garden plants like tomatoes and snap beans. You will also learn the preferred growing season for broccoli and its close cabbage-family relatives, which tend to prefer fall over spring in most (but not all!) climates. You will discover whether harvesting and eating garden-fresh potatoes and rutabagas rates as super-special or just so-so in your book, and your experiences will help you customize your crop list for seasons to come.
When you’re ready for new adventures, experiment by fitting planting plans from Part 2 such as Strictly from Seed and the Good-for-You Garden into the footprint of your Easy-Care Bag Garden. Browse the variety descriptions in Part 3 as well, and choose a few to try. This will make your garden more interesting with every passing season.
Chapter Two
A Bountiful Border
- Year One
- Year Two
- Year Three
Abundant rewards await gardeners who blur the lines between flowers and good things to eat, which is exactly what happens when you transform part of your lawn into a Bountiful Border. Traditionally, a border is a special boundary bed in which ornamental shrubs and perennial flowers are arranged in lush layers with the tallest in back, like players on a stage. Apply the same design principles to vegetables and herbs, and the result is a feast for the eyes and the palate.
In the Bountiful Border, dramatic plants like red-stemmed chard and multicolored snap beans share bed space with frilly salad greens or variegated herbs. Groups of upright onions serve as texture accents. Over time, edging plants are added to dress the border’s curving front edge and attract beneficial insects at the same time. As you grow this garden, you will see how simple it is to have it all: beauty, nutrition, flavor, and bumper crops of natural wonder.
A border is an intensive type of garden, and the success of any type of border depends on excellent soil. Building good soil takes time, but here you’ll push the process ahead by double digging — a method that will improve plant performance immediately and for many seasons to come. By the time the Bountiful Border reaches its mature size (100 square feet of cultivated space) in year three, the soil in the original beds will be so soft with organic matter that you will be able to dig into it with your hands alone. Like the Easy-Care Bag Garden (see page 14), this tasty border can easily be maintained by one motivated gardener working a few hours each week.
Dig This!
If the most spacious part of your yard is to the side of your house, use the spot for this border. At its mature size, this garden forms an edible outdoor “room.”
Year-By-Year Overview
Year One
A row of double-dug 3-foot-wide beds create the border’s backbone. Large containers provide planting space and visual interest while smothering the grass beneath them.
Chapter Three
The Front-Yard Food Supply
- Year One
- Year Two
- Year Three
Once you install a Front-Yard Food supply garden, expect to get to know many more of your neighbors, because front-yard food gardens bring neighbors together. People who never bothered to nod at you before will stroll by to see how your tomatoes are doing or to have a look at your beautiful lettuce. You will discover nice, interesting people who live right in your neighborhood, and maybe, just maybe, they will go home and plant fresh vegetables and herbs in their yards, too.
If your backyard is too shady or cramped for food plants, grow them out front instead. You will have less lawn to mow, and you’ll make use of a terrifically convenient place to grow salad greens, kitchen herbs, and a summer’s worth of sun-sweetened tomatoes.
In this front-yard food garden, strategically placed flowers and colorful vegetables maximize the garden’s attractiveness. In the garden’s second year, you’ll install a waist-high picket fence, which will add structure to the garden’s front edge, provide constant color, and serve as a trellis for a spring crop of snap peas.
With the help of colorful edibles like stained-glass chard and snap beans with purple pods, this garden easily supplies as much visual appeal as would any flower garden. Even in winter, vibrant green cover crops make this garden a delight to behold.
Chapter Four
Family Food Factory Gardens
- Family Food Factory for Short, Cool Summers
- Family Food Factory for Full-Season Summers
- Family Food Factory for Long, Hot Summers
- Angel Wings Herb Garden
Worried about rising food prices and the quality of store-bought produce? You will save money and sleep better once you put a Family Food Factory garden to work in your backyard. This garden is designed to produce most of the vegetables a three- to four-person family can eat in a summer, plus a little extra to put by. Three climate-specific planting plans are tailored to fit short, medium, and long growing seasons.
If you’ve already done some vegetable gardening on your own or learned the ropes by installing one of the other gardens in this section of the book, you should be able to successfully implement a Family Food Factory garden. You can follow the planting plan suitable for your climate exactly as presented, or modify the crop lists to better suit your personal tastes or your food preservation plans.
First, two comments. There is no sweet corn in any of these plans, mostly because it is such a space-hungry crop. Yet sweet corn also offers up one of the finest tastes of summer, so by all means grow some if you like. Doing so will require adding more garden space or giving up other warm-season vegetables like tomatoes, peppers, and squash, which share the same weather preferences as sweet corn. The art of growing sweet corn is covered in Sweet Corn and Company on page 120.
Gardeners in cool climates will need to fill every square inch of garden with food crops in order to compensate for their short growing season. But gardeners in milder climates can devote some bed space to herbs and flowers as desired. Or you can install the complete Angel Wings Herb Garden garden plan that appears on page 72. Keep in mind that Part 3 discusses numerous options for varieties. Those pages will help you whether you’re studying beautiful basils or looking for guidance on choosing varieties of lettuce or tomato. The more extreme your climate, the more likely you are to need specialized varieties.
Part 2
Essential Techniques and More Planting Plans
A good garden must be grown from the ground up, its soil coaxed toward fertility with heaping helpings of organic matter, but a gardener’s art is not only about building soil and picking produce. Gaining a working knowledge of the mini-seasons in which vegetables and herbs grow best is basic, and in the process you will match your plants’ preferences with the weather trends in your garden.
Purposeful Planting Plans
The garden plans in this part of the book are designed to help you understand how crops, climate, and specialized methods work together to make a food garden healthy, beautiful, and productive. Each chapter includes charts and other information related to issues like weeding and watering, and among these I’ve sprinkled dozens of practical tips I learned the hard way. The garden plans show how to put each of the gardening methods described into action. Some of the plans also demonstrate how to design a garden around a culinary theme (think homemade marinara sauce).
The instructions in this section will help you take on gardening challenges as they come, which they surely will. Each season there will be new insects to identify (many more friends than foes), and you will develop a new appreciation for grass clippings and shredded leaves as your need for mulch increases. My goal here is to get you started using sound techniques and good gardening habits that will serve you well for the rest of your life.
The chapters in this part of the book begin with choosing what to grow plus simple design tips, and then move on to seeds and seedlings, mulching, watering, fertilizing, and coping with pests and diseases. To round things out, I also include smart harvesting techniques and tips for adding weeks to your growing season. These 11 planting plans give new gardeners and those with some experience a chance to try out or refine gardening skills, such as starting seeds indoors in containers or using special hoses called soaker hoses to water more efficiently. To keep things simpler still, most of the layouts match footprints of the garden plans in Part 1. So once you’ve created a garden based on Part 1, you’ll find it easy to try out a plan from Part 2 in your existing framework of garden beds.
Chapter Five
Deciding What to Grow
Any experienced vegetable gardener will tell you that the key to success is finding vegetables that like your garden as much as you like them. While engaged in this quest, be prepared to try some new tastes. Your garden’s best crops may turn out to be a little different from those you’re accustomed to buying at the store. Keep an open mind and an open kitchen, and your garden will gradually transform your diet into one based upon the freshest, most nutritious foods on earth — vegetables you’ve grown yourself.
It’s All in the Timing
Most of the garden plans in this book use vegetables that will grow just about anywhere as long as you plant them at the right time. Exact planting dates for a particular crop vary wildly from one region of the United States to another, but in general veggies are planted in seasonal phases, in the following groups (note that some crops fall into more than one group):
Group 1: Cold-tolerant plants. These crops can be set out or planted before the last frost, while the soil is still cool. They often benefit from row covers, cloches, or plastic tunnels, which raise and moderate temperatures while shielding plants from cold winds. Crops in this group include arugula, bok choy, broccoli, cabbage, collards, garlic, kale, lettuce (and mesclun mixes), mizuna and other Asian greens, mustard, onion, peas (snap, snow, and shelling), radish, shallot, spinach, and turnip. Several perennial vegetables and herbs fall into this category as well: asparagus, chives, garlic chives, mints, and rhubarb.
Group 2: Semi-hardy plants. This group prefers cool to moderate growing temperatures but may be damaged by hard freezes or cold winds. They often benefit from row covers, cloches, or plastic tunnels, or you can use old blankets for overnight protection from cold. Crops in this group include beet, carrot, cauliflower, celery, chard, Chinese cabbage, cilantro, dill, endive, kohlrabi, leek, lettuce (and mesclun mixes), parsley, parsnip, potato, radish, and rutabaga. Four favorite perennial herbs belong in this category, too: oregano, rosemary, sage, and thyme. Rosemary is the least tough, needing protection in areas colder than Zone 7, while the other three can survive Zone 4 winters once established. (For an explanation of hardiness zones, see the map on page 79).
Chapter Six
Designing Beautiful Food Gardens
In addition to growing gardens of my own, as a writer I have been able to get behind-the-fence looks at hundreds of great food gardens over the last 30 years. Anyone who thinks food gardens aren’t pretty hasn’t looked lately, because organic gardens are getting more beautiful all the time — and for purely practical reasons. A good organic garden needs flowers, which attract crucial pollinators and legions of other beneficial insects. And here’s something I’ve noticed in my years of garden snooping: ornamental gardens with a few edibles thrown in often look tacky, but edible gardens with an artful smattering of flowers are usually nothing short of stunning.
From Flowers to Food
Are you transitioning into edibles after spending many seasons working primarily with flowers? Or perhaps you feel torn between growing beautiful ornamental plants and good things to eat. You really can have it all by adapting several standard design tricks used in flower gardens to beautify your edible beds. As you study the design guidelines shown on the next few pages, spend some time imagining how they might play out in your one-of-a-kind garden.
If you’re actually replacing ornamentals with edibles, keep in mind that many chemicals used to maintain flowers and lawns are not legal (or safe) for edible plants. Don’t grow edibles in sites where pesticides have been heavily used in the past, such as an exhibition rose garden. Several vegetables, including spinach, chard, and beets, easily absorb funky chemical residues from tainted soil. In addition, some herbicides used on lawns can damage tomatoes, beans, and other sensitive crops.
Chapter Seven
Working with Seeds and Seedling
Except for asparagus, rhubarb, and hardy perennial herbs, most of the food plants you will grow are annuals. Botanically speaking, annual plants need only one year to go from seed to seed in a complete life cycle. So, a food gardener is always starting seeds of something, whether it’s indoors under lights or outdoors in the garden. These days, you also have the option of starting your entire garden from purchased seedlings, which gets the season off to a very fast start.
The three garden plans in this chapter cover the three main ways to plant your garden — from purchased seedlings, from seeds sown directly in the garden, or from seeds started indoors. You should learn all three skills, because each has its place in your garden.
- You can learn the fundamentals of how plants grow and receive fast rewards by working with purchased lettuce, tomato, and cucumber seedlings in the Overnight Success garden (see page 86). This is a great way to get over beginner jitters or to save time if you’re off to a late start.
- Several vegetables grow best when the seeds are sown right where they are to grow. The Strictly from Seed garden recipe (page 92) shows you how to coax direct-sown seeds to life at different times during the growing season.
- Starting your own seedlings indoors under lights is fun and rewarding, because it enables you to try interesting varieties and control their planting dates, and it can save you money. The Paintbrush Beds garden recipe (page 98) provides a small sample of the excitement ahead for gardeners who learn to grow their own seedlings.
Most experienced gardeners use all three methods every year, relying on a few purchased seedlings for convenience, direct-seeding easy crops like beans, and starting a few special seedlings indoors. With a little practice, you will be able to get your garden growing — and keep it going — by using all of these planting techniques.
Chapter Eight
Supporting Your Plants
Several of the most popular crops in home gardens — tomatoes, peas, and pole beans — grow so tall and lanky that they must have appropriate support. Taking the time to install a trellis for these and other veggies brings many benefits, including better sun exposure, easier access to the plants for monitoring pests and picking fruits, and more efficient use of space. Crops that grow upward rather than outward typically give big returns per square foot of planting space compared to low-growing, bushy plants.
Types of Support
Plant supports may be as simple as a single stake or as elaborate as a tall teepee. Simple stakes will do for peppers and eggplant, which tend to topple over as they become heavy with fruit. Slender, 4-foot-long pieces of wood or bamboo work well when a single stake is needed, or you can use a long, straight stick. Push the stake into the ground about 4 inches from the base of the plant that needs support, and use 1-inch-wide strips of soft cloth to tie plants to their stakes.
The next level of support is to combine stakes with string or long pieces of cloth wrapped around stakes. This is a good way to support short-season tomatoes, which need to be held up above the ground but often do not grow tall enough to benefit from a tomato cage. Another option is to install stakes on the outside of the planting and between every other plant, and weave jute, hemp twine, or even ribbon between the plants and stakes. Start 6 inches above the soil line, and tie horizontal tiers of twine at 8-inch intervals.
The most productive, best-tasting tomato varieties are vigorous indeterminate plants, and their exuberant growth requires a sturdy cage or thoughtful trellis. Most gardeners try purchased cages, which are adequate when well-behaved tomatoes are grown in cool climates. However, they will not contain the spirited growth of tomatoes in warm summer climates, where cages made of 6-inch mesh concrete reinforcing wire give better support. To consider your options, see How to Cage a Tomato on page 103.
Tendrils Vs. Twining
May 18, 2010
180 pages
Storey Publishing, LLC
9781603423670
