Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Why White Kids Love Hip Hop

Why White Kids Love Hip Hop

Wankstas, Wiggers, Wannabes, and the New Reality of Race in America

by

Our national conversation about race is ludicrously out of date. Hip hop is the key to understanding how things are changing. In a provocative book that will appeal to hip-hoppers both black and white and their parents, Bakari Kitwana deftly teases apart the culture of hip-hop to illuminate how race is being lived by young Americans. Why White Kids Love Hip Hop addresses uncomfortable truths about America’s level of comfort with black people, challenging preconceived notions of race. With this brave tour de force, Bakari Kitwana takes his place alongside the greatest African-American intellectuals of the past decades.
Read More

Genre: Nonfiction / Social Science / Ethnic Studies / African American Studies

On Sale: May 30th 2006

Price: $19.99 / $25.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 240

ISBN-13: 9780465037476

Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews