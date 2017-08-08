Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Bakari Kitwana
Bakari Kitwana was the Executive Editor of The Source from 1994-98; Editorial Director at Third World Press; and a music reviewer for NPR’s All Things Considered. He currently freelances for the Village Voice, Savoy, The Source, and the Progressive, and his weekly column, “Do the Knowledge,” is published in the Cleveland Plain Dealer. He is the author of The Rap on Gangsta Rap and The Hip Hop Generation. He lives in Westlake, Ohio.
By the Author
The Hip-Hop Generation
The Hip Hop Generation is an eloquent testament for black youth culture at the turn of the century. The only in-depth study of the first…
Why White Kids Love Hip Hop
Our national conversation about race is ludicrously out of date. Hip hop is the key to understanding how things are changing. In a provocative book…