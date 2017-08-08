Bakari Kitwana was the Executive Editor of The Source from 1994-98; Editorial Director at Third World Press; and a music reviewer for NPR’s All Things Considered. He currently freelances for the Village Voice, Savoy, The Source, and the Progressive, and his weekly column, “Do the Knowledge,” is published in the Cleveland Plain Dealer. He is the author of The Rap on Gangsta Rap and The Hip Hop Generation. He lives in Westlake, Ohio.