“Autumn Miles brings her extraordinary combination of moxie and devotion to the page to guide her readers through the most challenging questions of their lives."
Eliza Griswold, Writer for The New Yorker, Pulitzer Prize–winning author of Amity and Prosperity
“This convicting book will draw you into the presence of God! This book makes PRAYER exciting!”
Kimberly Jones-Pothier aka Real Talk Kim, author of When Your Bad Meets His Good
“Gangster Prayer will deepen anyone’s walk with the Lord, as well as encourage prayer warriors never to give up.”
Dr. Monica Rose Brennan, Center for Women’s Leadership, Liberty University
If you want positive results from prayer, you first need to pray! But so many people who say they believe in the power of prayer actually pray very little . . . or not at all. It’s time to get serious about prayer. Autumn Miles says that we must stop being prayer wimps and instead be transformed into “prayer gangsters”-people who are dangerously passionate about their faith and loyalty to God.