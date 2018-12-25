Autumn Miles is the founder of Autumn Miles Ministries, an organization devoted to spiritually challenging the way women think. She is a dynamic speaker who produces regular inspirational content for her over 120,000 Facebook followers in addition to speaking at conferences nationwide. Additionally, Autumn is the host of The Autumn Miles Show, a radio talk show and podcast.





As a survivor of domestic abuse, Autumn has shared her story of overcoming abuse and finding God’s purpose for her life in many media outlets including The New Yorker, Christianity Today, TLC, The 700 Club, The Washington Post, Religion News Service, The Dallas Morning News, and The Blaze. In addition to her latest book, Gangster Prayer, Autumn has authored Appointed and I Am Rahab. She and her husband, Eddie, have four beautiful children and live in Dallas, Texas.