My Little Thief
My Little Thief

by Augusten Burroughs

Illustrated by Bonnie Lui

Mar 7, 2023

40 Pages

Christy Ottaviano Books

9780316374132

Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Social Themes / Friendship

An unforgettable story of friendship between a curious girl with a rich imagination and a winged thief with a very big heart. 

Chloe loves many things—bugs, the dark, and especially broken or forgotten objects. But she doesn’t seem to care for birds. When a mischievous crow appears in her backyard, Chloe steps out of her comfort zone and offers the curious creature a bite of her lunch. In return, Crow brings Chloe a beautiful button.  

Inspired by a true account of an unexpected friendship between a young girl and a crow, this thoughtful story explores misunderstandings and the value of everyday treasures. 

