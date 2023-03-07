My Little Thief

Description

An unforgettable story of friendship between a curious girl with a rich imagination and a winged thief with a very big heart.



Chloe loves many things—bugs, the dark, and especially broken or forgotten objects. But she doesn’t seem to care for birds. When a mischievous crow appears in her backyard, Chloe steps out of her comfort zone and offers the curious creature a bite of her lunch. In return, Crow brings Chloe a beautiful button.



Inspired by a true account of an unexpected friendship between a young girl and a crow, this thoughtful story explores misunderstandings and the value of everyday treasures.