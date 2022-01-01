Augusten Burroughs is the #1 New York Times bestselling author of: Running with Scissors, Dry, Magical Thinking: True Stories, Possible Side Effects, A Wolf at the Table, and You Better Not Cry. Augusten's writing has appeared in magazines and newspapers around the world including the New York Times and New York Magazine. He was twice named to Entertainment Weekly’s "The 25 Funniest People in America." His books have been translated into over 40 languages and a movie adaptation of his memoir Dry is in production. He lives with several pets in a 200-year-old house beside a river in Connecticut. This is his first book for children.



Bonnie Lui is the author and illustrator of ABC of Feelings. In addition to creating books, she works in television animation. Bonnie has a cat, Tibbs, who inspires her to be body positive; one thousand hungry worms for composting; and a room full of hobbies including weird cooking experiments and amigurumi dolls. She invites you to visit her online at bonnielui.com.