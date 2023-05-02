Orders over $45 ship FREE

ABC-Deconstructing Gender
ABC-Deconstructing Gender

by Ashley Molesso

by Chess Needham

May 2, 2023

Page Count

32 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9780762481408

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Lgbtq+

Description

Be affectionate, beautiful, courageous, and more in this gender-bending ABC book.

Daryl is so affectionate. Alex is gentle with the family cat. Sage and Kaylin are super strong. And Ira yearns to do ballet like their older brother. Demystify gender stereotypes while learning your ABCs in this bright, celebratory debut picture book by stationery company Ash + Chess, who bring not only their quirky artistic flavor but also their personal perspectives as a queer couple to this empowering book for younger kids. This hardcover picture book is rendered in bright, bold colors and patterns and uses neon pink hues throughout. As a bonus, remove the book's jacket to reveal a cool ABC poster on the opposite side that can be displayed at home, in schools, at libraries, or anywhere!

