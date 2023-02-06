Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

The Big Book of Queer Stickers
The Big Book of Queer Stickers

by Ashley Molesso

by Chess Needham

Hardcover
Regular Price $28

Regular Price $35 CAD

On Sale

Oct 24, 2023

Page Count

128 Pages

Publisher

RP Studio

ISBN-13

9780762484409

Genre

Nonfiction / Games & Activities / Sticker Books

Description

Celebrate queer pride with this deluxe LGBTQIA+ sticker book from artists Ash + Chess, featuring 500+ stickers!

From flags and rainbows to queer slogans (Gay All Day, Queer All Year) and declarations (Protect Trans Kids), you'll find hundreds of ways to joyfully share LGBTQIA+ pride in The Big Book of Queer Stickers
  • Deluxe hardcover book with 500+ stickers. Inside this brightly colored book—complete with holographic foil on the cover—you'll find more than 500 stickers in all shapes and sizes.
  • 2 bonus sheets of holographic stickers. 2 full sheets are printed on holographic foil, adding a special, sparkly flair to your stickers.
  • Includes blank pages for doodling and stickering. At the back of your sticker book, find blank pages for journaling, doodling, or placing your stickers into custom arrangements.
  • Created by queer and trans stationery brand Ash + Chess. Ash + Chess are the queer and trans founders of the eponymous stationery line, and they've channeled all of their LGBTQIA+ pride into this collection of hundreds of celebratory stickers!

What's Inside

