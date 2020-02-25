The Rules for Breaking

Anna Boyd almost lost her life to get what she wanted most in the world: freedom.



But just when it seems that her family has finally escaped Witness Protection, the illusion that Anna could resume a normal life comes crashing down.



The deadly man Anna knows as Thomas is still on the loose, and now he’s using her as a pawn in a dangerous game with the drug cartel determined to silence her forever. When Thomas and a mysterious masked man capture not only Anna but also her fragile younger sister and her boyfriend, Anna decides it’s time to break all the rules-even if it means teaming up with the lesser of two evils.



Anna will do whatever it takes to protect the people she loves and win her life back once and for all. But her true enemies are hidden in plain sight. Before long, Anna will learn that putting her trust in anyone may be the last mistake she ever makes.