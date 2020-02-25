Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Rules for Breaking
Anna Boyd almost lost her life to get what she wanted most in the world: freedom.Read More
But just when it seems that her family has finally escaped Witness Protection, the illusion that Anna could resume a normal life comes crashing down.
The deadly man Anna knows as Thomas is still on the loose, and now he’s using her as a pawn in a dangerous game with the drug cartel determined to silence her forever. When Thomas and a mysterious masked man capture not only Anna but also her fragile younger sister and her boyfriend, Anna decides it’s time to break all the rules-even if it means teaming up with the lesser of two evils.
Anna will do whatever it takes to protect the people she loves and win her life back once and for all. But her true enemies are hidden in plain sight. Before long, Anna will learn that putting her trust in anyone may be the last mistake she ever makes.
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Elston has crafted a gripping tale that immediately captures the reader's attention."—VOYA
Praise for The Rules for Disappearing:
"The realistic setting, believable romance and spunky protagonist will make this one worth the trip for mystery and romance fans."—Kirkus
"[H]ard to put down."—The New York Journal of Books