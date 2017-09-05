Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Company's Going

So later, after a nice dinner at Shirley and Moe’s, after all the soldiers, pilots, Marines, FBI men, and the cousins had said their goodbyes, the visitors from outer space made a momentous announcement.
There’s going to be a wedding on planet Nextoo! And, after having tasted Shirley’s meatballs, the spacemen ask Shirley and Moe a teeny weeny favor: would they be so kind as to cater the simple celestial celebration for four hundred and eighty-seven alien guests (give or take a few)? Shirley is thrilled, but Moe has his doubts-after all, who wants to travel past Uranus in a spaceship the size of a barbecue?
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Science Fiction

On Sale: April 10th 2018

Price: $16.99 / $17.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 40

ISBN-13: 9781368004053

Hardcover
Praise

"This comical collaboration makes very good company."—Publishers Weekly
"[D]elightfully droll."—Booklist
"[E]ndearing as well as amusing."—Bulletin of the Center for Children's Books
