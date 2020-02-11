Arthur Yorinks

Arthur Yorinks is a celebrated writer and director. His many books include Company’s Coming, illustrated by David Small; the Caldecott winner Hey, Al, illustrated by Richard Egielski; Harry and Lulu, illustrated by Martin Matje; and The Miami Giant, illustrated by longtime friend and cofounder of The Night Kitchen Theater, Maurice Sendak. Visit Arthur online at arthuryorinks.com.



David Small is the author and illustrator of many picture books, including the classic Imogene’s Antlers. For many years he worked as an editorial artist, his work appearing frequently in The New Yorker and The New York Times. Awarded the Caldecott Medal for So You Want to Be President? by Judith St. George as well as Caldecott Honors for One Cool Friend by Toni Buzzeo and The Gardener by Sarah Stewart, David also wrote and illustrated the National Book Award Finalist Stitches: A Memoir. He has collaborated on several acclaimed books with Sarah Stewart, including The Library. He and Ms. Stewart are married and live in Michigan. You can find him online at davidsmallbooks.com.