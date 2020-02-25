Company's Going

So later, after a nice dinner at Shirley and Moe’s, after all the soldiers, pilots, Marines, FBI men, and the cousins had said their goodbyes, the visitors from outer space made a momentous announcement.

There’s going to be a wedding on planet Nextoo! And, after having tasted Shirley’s meatballs, the spacemen ask Shirley and Moe a teeny weeny favor: would they be so kind as to cater the simple celestial celebration for four hundred and eighty-seven alien guests (give or take a few)? Shirley is thrilled, but Moe has his doubts-after all, who wants to travel past Uranus in a spaceship the size of a barbecue?