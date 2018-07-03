Trump, the Blue-Collar President

In an administration not known for its subtlety, no comet soared higher, burned brighter, or flamed out more spectacularly than Anthony Scaramucci. For eleven days (not ten, as widely reported, he’ll tell anyone who’ll listen) he ran the most important communications department in the world, the White House’s. By the end of his short tenure — several of the most tumultuous and formative days of the Trump administration — he’d gone from a fairly well known on-air surrogate for the president to a household name, “the Mooch.”



The rise and fall of the Mooch, which riveted the nation, unfolded like a Shakespearean play directed by Martin Scorsese. In his own inimitable voice, Anthony reveals the juicy details behind his stormy term as White House communications director. He holds nothing back and spares no one’s feelings-including those of the country’s most powerful people.



If political movements are best understood through a single human life, then there is no better life to tell the story of Donald Trump’s rise in America than the Mooch’s.



From Long Island Newsday paperboy, with the largest route in Port Washington, to Master of the Universe, as Tom Wolfe characterized his kind in Bonfire of the Vanities, Anthony’s life was the embodiment of the American Dream. By his own admission, however, he became so involved in his high-octane career and life that he forgot his working-class roots. He wasn’t the only one to ignore the working class. There were neighborhoods like the one he grew up in throughout the country filled with deflated, unemployed, or underpaid people, ignored by elites and politicians-until Donald Trump came along.



It was only when Anthony joined the Donald Trump for President campaign as a surrogate and economic advisor that his eyes were opened to the plight of our country’s middle class. It took a billionaire real estate developer who lived in a tower on Fifth Ave to show him what had happened to the neighborhood in which he’d grown up and communities like it throughout America. It was then that Anthony realized that Donald Trump and his economic policies were the best bet for our country’s future.



A romp of a read, by turns hilarious, touching, and inspiring, Trump, the Blue-Collar President is sure to be among the best books written about the Trump presidency.