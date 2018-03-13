Anthony Scaramucci

Anthony Scaramucci is an American financier, entrepreneur and political figure. He is the founder and co-managing partner of SkyBridge Capital, a global alternative investments firm.



As part of the first generation of his family to attend college, Scaramucci graduated from the Tufts University and Harvard Law School before embarking on a successful career in the financial services industry. In November 2016, Scaramucci was named to President-Elect Trump’s Presdential Transition Team Executive Committee. In June 2017, he was named the Chief Strategy Officer of the Export-Import Bank. He served as the White House Communications Director for eleven days in July 2017.



In 2016, Scaramucci was ranked #85 in Worth Magazine‘s Power 100: The Most Powerful People in Global Finance. In 2011, he received Ernst & Young’s “Entrepreneur of the Year-New York” Award in the Financial Services category. He is a member of the Committee on Foreign Relations (CFR).



Scaramucci was born and raised on Long Island, New York, where he still resides today.