Anthony Scaramucci
Anthony Scaramucci is an American financier, entrepreneur and political figure. He is the founder and co-managing partner of SkyBridge Capital, a global alternative investments firm.Read More
As part of the first generation of his family to attend college, Scaramucci graduated from the Tufts University and Harvard Law School before embarking on a successful career in the financial services industry. In November 2016, Scaramucci was named to President-Elect Trump’s Presdential Transition Team Executive Committee. In June 2017, he was named the Chief Strategy Officer of the Export-Import Bank. He served as the White House Communications Director for eleven days in July 2017.
In 2016, Scaramucci was ranked #85 in Worth Magazine‘s Power 100: The Most Powerful People in Global Finance. In 2011, he received Ernst & Young’s “Entrepreneur of the Year-New York” Award in the Financial Services category. He is a member of the Committee on Foreign Relations (CFR).
Scaramucci was born and raised on Long Island, New York, where he still resides today.
As part of the first generation of his family to attend college, Scaramucci graduated from the Tufts University and Harvard Law School before embarking on a successful career in the financial services industry. In November 2016, Scaramucci was named to President-Elect Trump’s Presdential Transition Team Executive Committee. In June 2017, he was named the Chief Strategy Officer of the Export-Import Bank. He served as the White House Communications Director for eleven days in July 2017.
In 2016, Scaramucci was ranked #85 in Worth Magazine‘s Power 100: The Most Powerful People in Global Finance. In 2011, he received Ernst & Young’s “Entrepreneur of the Year-New York” Award in the Financial Services category. He is a member of the Committee on Foreign Relations (CFR).
Scaramucci was born and raised on Long Island, New York, where he still resides today.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Trump, the Blue-Collar President
In an administration not known for its subtlety, no comet soared higher, burned brighter, or flamed out more spectacularly than Anthony Scaramucci. For eleven days…