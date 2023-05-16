Search
What Can I Bring? Cookbook
Contributors
By Anne Byrn
There are finger foods, canapes, and "trios"—Trio of Marinated Goat Cheese, Asian Summer Rolls with a Trio of Sauces, Trio of Pastry-Wrapped Camemberts. 25 surprising salads: White Corn Salad with Fresh Thyme, Asparagus and Grilled Peppers with Asian Soy Dressing. Main dishes for a party, from Southern-Style Pulled Pork to Creamy White Bean and Spinach Lasagne. Desserts (of course, 25 of them), and a full chapter of loaves and other gifts from the kitchen, including Chocolate Sour Cherry Bread and Sun-Cooked Peach Preserves. Each recipe comes with Tote Notes (how best to transport the dish), Big Batch (how to multiply the dish), and When You Arrive (how to put the finishing touches on the dish). Plus there are "Grab & Gos"—super-quick recipes—for each section, etiquette tips for working in someone else’s kitchen, and a "Notes" area for each recipe, to jot down tips and log in when you made the dish and for what occasion, so you don’t repeat yourself.
Excerpt
INTRODUCTION
I remember wanting to cook it all. There was something athletic about inviting friends for dinner and beginning a three-day marathon of cleaning, cooking, and more cleaning. I returned from cooking school in Paris full of vigor, able to bake my own croissants, clean my own fish, make my own sauces. It was also a time when there was little takeout available in the South, so if you wanted ratatouille in the heat of summer, you made your own. If you craved cassoulet when it was cold, you pulled out your Le Creuset pan. In essence, if you invited friends to dinner, you cooked it all.
Then came family life and the real world. Mine is a two-career and five-person household; I lead a busy and overscheduled life—possibly a lot like yours. Saturdays are spent watching my children’s tennis matches or in the garden or at the computer on deadline or cleaning out the garage. Don’t get me wrong, I wouldn’t trade this for the world, but entertaining could easily have become a thing of the past had I not remembered that familiar question my circle of cousins and aunts and uncles posed when someone was hosting a picnic or a luncheon or a birthday dinner—“What can I bring?” Here was the key to the success of our family get-togethers. Everyone brought a favorite dish. It was potluck but with a plan.
And so the question became the answer—getting together with friends is so much more relaxing when the meal is communal. Offering to bring a warm casserole or a big green salad or a chocolate cake makes the dinner party and the picnic and the office lunch—and all those other reasons we gather together and share a meal—possible for busy people today. It allows us to savor impromptu dinner parties, neighborhood covered-dish suppers, girls’ night out parties, Super Bowl, Thanksgiving, tailgating, and Sunday lunch without headaches. All is made possible because everyone helps out.
When Atlanta Journal-Constitution food editor and friend Susan Puckett shared this book idea with me several years ago, she urged me to write a book about this unique way of entertaining, one that so many people take for granted.
I have thoroughly enjoyed this process but have to say that the seemingly simple question “What can I bring?” is wonderfully complex. There is no one answer. The right recipe varies with the event, time of year, time of day, region of the country, and individual tastes. One thing is certain, however—bringing food is a good thing. When you prepare a favorite recipe to share with others, you nurture them. It is a gift from your heart. And divvying up the menu enables a great feast to take place with the burden on no one person.
Plus, sharing food lets everyone taste the cooking of others, something I consider the greatest benefit of all. I know that on Easter Sunday I will yearn for my Aunt Elizabeth’s banana pudding, and that if it’s Thanksgiving and our family is in Chattanooga visiting relatives, one of my husband’s cousins will bring the Broccoli Brag Casserole. I know that before Christmas I’ll bite into Mindy’s pound cake or that if an investment club meeting rolls around at Currey’s home, we might savor her top-notch King Ranch Chicken casserole. You see, I may like my own cooking, but I love the food prepared by family and friends!
My mission has always been to share ways to cook simple and joyous food. I tackled the cake-baking predicament about eight years ago when I wrote The Cake Mix Doctor. Now, I’m taking on potluck. This book is filled with more than 200 recipes that I am pleased to share with you. With just about every recipe I include “tote notes”—creative and practical ways to transport the dish to a gathering—as well as tips on how to save time by planning ahead. And because I want you to use this cookbook over and over, recipes are accompanied by a handy place to record when you made the recipe, things you want to remember for the next time around, and any special touches you added. Throughout the book I share menus so you can visualize how these recipes come together into a meal, and you’ll also find “grab and go” ideas for when you just have no time to cook.
I hope you’ll agree that these dishes taste great, look dazzling, and when it’s all over, offer the greatest compliment of all—an empty bowl.
Enjoy!
WHAT CAN I BRING? 101
You would think, by now, I’d know what to bring. And, pretty much, I do. But I used to tremble after I asked that question. You see, where I live it’s not unusual to have some event that calls for food every weekend—whether it’s dinner at a friend’s house, a school picnic, a church fund-raiser, or a tennis team potluck. Although I have a classic Caesar salad, a tried-and-true baked beans, a creamy Southern potato salad, and garlic bread that has everyone coming back for seconds in my repertoire, I found myself stuck in a recipe rut.
So I set off in search of new recipes that I could turn to the next time I opened my mouth and asked the question. I’m delighted to report that I found all sorts of new and inventive dishes I had never dreamed of—everything from easy-to-tote appetizers through desserts, plus some food that makes good gifts. Now I also have a sweet potato cake scented with nutmeg, grilled vegetables with a pesto dip, a colorful salad of papaya and arugula, and the most delicious salmon that you smoke in your own backyard. And that’s just a small sampling.
So, what can you bring? Fear no more. Come with me and find out.
SEALED WITH A KISS: I LOVE THESE CONTAINERS
To me, the containers listed here are indispensable. They fit into my life and my kitchen space, and when I need to travel with food, I open the drawer or the pantry and they are there, ready to go.
• Quart-size glass jars (recycled from mayonnaise or pasta sauce) for toting soup for four.
• Glass jars of assorted sizes—perfect for storing vinaigrette, sauces, toasted nuts, confectioners’ sugar, you name it. Make sure they have lids that fit.
• Glass or stainless steel bowls of all sizes that come with snap-on plastic lids; these transport anything.
• A 13 by 9–inch metal baking pan with a plastic lid, good for transporting bars, brownies, cakes, cookies, and tea sandwiches.
• A round plastic cake saver, or two. Tupperware cake carriers are not only durable but their lids lock in place; go to www.tupperware.com to see them.
• A large, sturdy rectangular woven wooden basket in which you can carry a hot glass or ceramic baking dish.
• A second sturdy woven basket that’s more square in shape and has a handle and possibly a divider inside allowing you to carry two pies at once. Peterboro Baskets of New Hampshire makes these; go to www.peterborobasket.com.
• An attractive woven reed shopping basket with handles; use it to tote a bottle of wine, a bouquet of flowers, a jar of soup, and the makings for salad. Look for one at www.medinabaskets.com. Or, opt for a classic canvas tote from L.L. Bean (www.llbean.com).
• A fun collapsible, insulated canvas tote that looks like a shopping basket and keeps food hot or cold; check out www.picnictime.com for this.
• A pretty laquered tray with handles—use it to carry an appetizer from the car to the table. Pottery Barn has these (www.potterybarn.com).
• Insulated casserole carriers that hold your favorite baking dishes.
• Gallon-size resealable plastic bags to hold salad greens for eight.
• Small, cup-size resealable plastic bags for a handful of garnish.
• Disposable plastic containers of all sizes—one cup, one quart, and one and a half quarts—for sliced tomatoes, fresh fruit, or leftovers.
Have a look in your cupboards and your pantry because the best containers for toting food are often right there—glass dishes with snap-on plastic lids, plastic containers with lids, glass and ceramic casseroles, pretty trays, baskets, quart-size glass jars, and a slow cooker. I also have a ready stash of disposable plastic and aluminum foil containers, because if I am bringing food to a large gathering when I might need to leave early, or if I am dropping off food and don’t want the recipients to have to wash and return dishes, disposables make the handiest carriers.
At the supermarket, look for plastic containers of all sizes. They are perfect for toting salads, desserts, and soups, and you can just leave the container behind. Aluminum foil casserole pans with plastic lids that lock in place are great for side dishes, main dishes, and most anything that needs to be reheated or baked on-site. Save clean cardboard shirt boxes, then line them with parchment paper or waxed paper to fill with brownies, lemon bars, even tea sandwiches. For storing pasta and rice salads, try large resealable plastic bags. Shake up the salad well in the bag before transferring it to a serving bowl.
LET’S GET THIS PARTY STARTED
Here’s a checklist for the host. When the party is at your house, make sure you have all of these on hand.
• Plates
• Bowls, if you are serving soup or ice cream or fruit salad
• Glasses (count on one per person unless you are having a cocktail hour ahead of time, then count on two)
• Hot cups, if you are serving coffee or tea
• Knives, forks, and spoons
• Napkins
• A spare serving dish or platter or two, just in case
• Ice
• Paper towels
• Garbage bags
• Dishwashing soap
• Aluminum foil
• Plastic wrap
• Plastic containers for leftovers
• Resealable plastic bags in a variety of sizes
The answers to those questions?
1. No, bring all the food supplies you need along with as many of the necessary kitchen items as possible.
2. No, when you bring the dish, you need to see it through the evening. Talk with the host as to whether you should replenish the platter, when needed. And make sure you bring a serving spoon or fork if the dish requires one. Should the dish you bring need to be reheated or baked, go ahead and write the name of the recipe on an index card along with the temperature at which it needs to be baked and the length of time it will take, and place the index card with the dish; that way anyone in the kitchen can help out getting things ready.
3. As for cleaning up your dish, defer to the host. Some may want to wash platters and have them ready for guests to take home. Others might welcome your help. If you are in doubt, rinse the platter, wrap it in a plastic bag, and take it home to wash. Be sure to offer any leftovers to the host.
If you are the host, you have a bit more to consider than the color of the platter and how much plastic wrap to use. You will need to organize your kitchen so there’s plenty of room to put the dishes when they arrive and a place where people can do any last-minute assembly. You may also want to clear off a second spot, even the laundry room, where plastic containers, bags, and baskets can be stored until it is time to leave. To make dish identification easier, have freezer tape and permanent markers on hand to label dishes if they are not already marked with their owners’ names. And have extra serving trays and utensils on hand because people may not bring their own.
Decide ahead of time where certain dishes will go on the buffet table, and place a note card on the table. This will help you and your guests be better organized. As people arrive they can place their dishes on the table where designated. For dishes that need to be kept warm, have a warming tray, warming drawer, or low oven ready.
City Apartment? How to Entertain a Crowd in Less Space
Fear of crowds is what keeps most people from hosting the big party. Yes, hosts have a few more responsibilities; they also have more control over the gathering and a chance to share their homes with their family and friends. But let’s say you live in a small space and that you want to host a potluck meal with more people than you have dining room chairs for. The answer is always simple—the casual buffet, preferred by potluckers everywhere. Here is how my friend Nancy in Chicago and her friends stage such a meal: They unwrap the food and garnish platters in the kitchen and then place the appetizers on the coffee table in the living room for people to help themselves. For beverages, they fill a bar sink, metal tub, or bucket with ice and add bottles of beer, water, and soda, arranging a variety of glasses on the side. The main dishes and sides are served buffet-style from the dining room table, and people sit wherever they like and mix and mingle.
WHAT CAN I DO? LISTS FOR THE GUEST AND HOST
FOR THE GUEST
1. Do let your host know what recipe you’re bringing. And do follow through and prepare the type of dish (appetizer, salad, dessert, and so on) that you said you would.
2. Do select a recipe that needs no on-site assembly or that is easy to put together. Let your host know if you have a slow cooker that needs to be plugged into an outlet or will need a free oven in which to reheat the dish, a warming drawer or tray to keep the food warm, or space in the refrigerator or freezer to keep the food cold.
3. Do ask your host to set aside counter space for food preparation. And do confine yourself to a small area of the host’s kitchen or you might be labeled a kitchen hog!
4. Do check to see how many people are coming to the party so you can make enough food to go around.
5. Do bring a serving spoon or fork or a platter, if needed.
6. Do arrive on time if you are bringing the appetizer.
7. Do see your dish through by replenishing it if needed.
8. Do offer leftovers to the host. Rinse your dish or wrap it in a plastic bag before heading home.
FOR THE HOST
1. Do plan a menu so that you have all the courses you desire—for example, an appetizer, salad, main dish, and dessert.
2. Do decide how formal you want the gathering to be—china and glass, or paper and plastic?
3. Do tidy up kitchen counters and free up refrigerator space for the food that will come in the door. If needed, move unnecessary refrigerated items to another refrigerator or cooler.
4. Do set the serving table and decorate it, allowing space for each dish. Place a labeled index card where each dish should go.
5. Do have serving utensils ready in case your guests don’t bring their own.
6. Do preset the warming drawer or oven to keep food warm.
7. Do make the trash can accessible, along with paper towels and kitchen towels.
8. Do have the supplies on hand to wrap food to take home.
POTLUCK
Potluck makes me think of long picnic tables packed with an endless offering of salads, vegetables, casseroles, breads, and desserts. It is a pleasant remembrance. I’d race for the crispiest piece of chicken and the last scoop of banana pudding.
The word potluck is said to have been first used in colonial America. If you visited a tavern or home, you were served what was simmering in the pot over the fire, taking “pot luck.”
The tradition of potluck has thrived in American rural life as a way of building community. People gathered together to raise barns and build homes, worship, and celebrate. And, to fuel everyone, there was a bounty of regional food.
FYI I designed the recipes in this book with an eye to easy transport. With each recipe you will find instructions for how to wrap the dish for travel. And I have also included tips for making more than one batch in case you are feeding a crowd. Details, details—I hope I have thought of them all so you can relax, fix the food, and have some fun.
APPETIZERS AND SOUPS
When getting together with friends, the season usually gives me a good idea of what to serve for the main course. But often I go blank when it comes to thinking up an appetizer. So was this chapter ever fun to research and write! Now, I can say from experience that nothing is wrong with pulling salted nuts from the pantry if you need to bring a starter to a friend’s house, but you can easily create dazzling appetizers or soups by just choosing something to make from the recipes that follow.
The appetizer may be the most welcome food you can tote with you to a party. Offering to make one takes a huge load off the host, and you may find that if you master a recipe well, it might become your signature. And that is a very good thing. My sister Susan, who helped test these dishes, always has wonderful appetizer recipes up her sleeve. She totes layered crab dips to weekend getaways. She keeps spinach balls in her freezer. And Susan is not alone. My friend Jan Ramsey is known for her bruschetta, which is drop-dead fantastic anytime of year. And Marie Masterson’s white bean dip is a glorious combination of pureed canned white beans, tomatoes, basil, kalamata olives, and olive oil.
PREP: 30 TO 35 MINUTES
TOTE NOTES
If you can arrange the vegetable platter at the party, tote each of the veggies in a separate plastic bag. Bring the dressing in its serving bowl—and remember to bring the platter.
PLAN AHEAD
Here is how to create a vegetable platter ahead of time and still have it looking great a few hours later: Arrange the veggies on the platter around the covered bowl of sauce. Group each vegetable together for a bigger visual pop. Cover the veggies with damp paper towels and then wrap the entire platter in aluminum foil and refrigerate it until you’re ready to go.
THANKS TO THE SUPERMARKET PRODUCE AISLE WE can pick up prewashed and trimmed carrots, celery, cauliflower, and broccoli for spur-of-the-moment crudité platters. And yet, it seems this ease has made us lazy, causing us to forget about the seasonal produce that begs to be on that platter and requires very little prep. In the spring and summer add steamed and cooled asparagus spears and thin green beans, slices of tender yellow squash, fresh cucumbers, and yellow and red grape tomatoes. Or think fall and winter with radishes and steamed little potatoes. Pair any or all of these vegetables with this refreshing and vibrant dip and you’ll have a veggie platter that people will not be able to leave alone. This dip is a modified Green Goddess dressing, made with a ton of Italian parsley, instead of the traditional tarragon, and a few anchovies. Don’t turn up your nose; just try it. You’ll find those anchovies add just the right bite and bit of salt, and you’ll be spooning this dip over turkey sandwiches—if there is any left.
FOR THE ASSORTED VEGGIES, USE A 6- TO 8-CUP MIX OF ANY OF THE FOLLOWING
Asparagus spears or thin green beans steamed until bright green, then plunged into ice water
Raw broccoli and/or cauliflower florets
Baby carrots
Cucumbers, peeled, seeded, and sliced into matchsticks
Tiny potatoes boiled until tender, then chilled
Radishes, trimmed and cut in half
Yellow or red cherry or grape tomatoes
Sliced fresh zucchini or yellow squash
FIND YOUR ARTISTIC SIDE WITH VEGGIE PLATTERS
I attended a lovely holiday party one year where there was the most gorgeous vegetable display I had ever seen. It was presented on a large mirror, and on the mirror were square glass vases of varying heights and widths, as well as lit white votive candles. The dipping sauces were in a few of the shorter vases. Veggies were everywhere, grouped together—clusters of green beans and piles of carrots—so that visually you were hit by their brilliance. And in the taller vases, long slender asparagus and chives with blossoms still attached were loosely arranged like flowers. Obviously someone had taken a lot of care and thought in creating a vegetable masterpiece. You can do this, too.
FOR THE GREEN GODDESS DIPPING SAUCE
2 medium-size cloves garlic, peeled
1 bunch fresh flat-leaf parsley (for about 2 loosely packed cups leaves)
2 scallions, both white and green parts, coarsely chopped
3 to 4 anchovy fillets
1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice, or more to taste
½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
½ cup mayonnaise
¼ cup reduced-fat sour cream
1. For the assorted vegetables: Refrigerate the prepared vegetables in separate containers until time to serve.
2. Make the dipping sauce: Using a food processor fitted with a steel blade, with the motor running, drop in the garlic through the feed tube and process until minced, about 5 seconds. Stop the machine. Add the parsley, scallions, anchovies, lemon juice, and pepper and process in short pulses until the parsley, scallions, and anchovies are minced, about 10 seconds.
3. Add the mayonnaise and sour cream and pulse until the dip is smooth, about 15 seconds. Taste for seasoning, adding more lemon juice as desired. Spoon the dip into a glass or ceramic serving bowl and cover with plastic wrap. Refrigerate until serving time.
4. To serve, uncover the dipping sauce and place the bowl on a serving tray. Surround the sauce with the chilled veggies.
BIG BATCH: This recipe can be expanded as long as you have a large enough serving platter or board. Make double the sauce in the food processor, or you might want to offer a second dipping sauce and just double the amount of veggies.
A WINE FOR ALL SEASONS
So many wines to choose from, why not let the season be the guide?
Spring: Uncork an Italian prosecco, a sauvignon blanc from New Zealand, a French Sancerre, or switch to a red and pair a light pinot noir with lamb.
Summer: Opt for a light pinot grigio and pinot gris. For a fun wine cooler, mix your house white with a little carbonated Italian fruit juice—mango or grapefruit—or make a white or red sangria. Pick a buttery California chardonnay for grilled fish.
Fall: Turn from whites to reds, from Spain, the Rhône Valley, Chile, or Tuscany.
Winter: Holidays call for bolder cabernets and zinfandels from California. Splurge on an Oregon pinot noir. Or, pop the cork of a French Champagne.
TEN GRAB AND GOS
No time to prepare an appetizer? Make a quick stop at the supermarket and you can whip up one of these simple party nibbles in no time.
1. For a crudité platter, buy the veggies ready to go, but make the dip. It’s easy—season reduced-fat sour cream with a good pesto sauce. For every cup of sour cream, use 2 tablespoons of pesto.
2. Set out store-bought pimiento cheese in a pretty bowl and surround it with green grapes, green celery spears, Granny Smith apple wedges, and endive spears.
3. Buy a log of goat cheese and garnish it with a spoonful of chutney, coarse black pepper, chopped fresh herbs, or olive tapenade. Serve with crackers.
4. Surround deli hot wings with celery and carrot sticks. Add a bowlful of a good bottled blue cheese dressing for dunking.
5. Pile mini wieners and hard salami slices on a pretty board and arrange little bowls of different mustards and pickles alongside.
6. Make mini sandwiches with deli dinner rolls. Stuff some with turkey, cream cheese, and cranberry relish. Stuff others with ham and mustard blended with orange marmalade.
PREP: 15 MINUTES
TOTE NOTES
If your host has enough space in the kitchen for you to prepare this at the gathering, bring the avocados and limes uncut. Prechop the scallions, garlic, and cilantro and pack them in separate small plastic bags. And take a small bottle of hot pepper sauce. You’ll also need a mixing bowl.
If you make it at home you can tote the guacamole in the serving bowl covered with plastic wrap. Stir it gently before serving.
Either way, don’t forget a bag of tortilla chips and something to put them in.
PLAN AHEAD
Genre:
- On Sale
- Nov 10, 2007
- Page Count
- 528 pages
- Publisher
- Workman Publishing Company
- ISBN-13
- 9780761159520
