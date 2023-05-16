What Can I Bring? Cookbook

I NTRODUCTION

I remember wanting to cook it all. There was something athletic about inviting friends for dinner and beginning a three-day marathon of cleaning, cooking, and more cleaning. I returned from cooking school in Paris full of vigor, able to bake my own croissants, clean my own fish, make my own sauces. It was also a time when there was little takeout available in the South, so if you wanted ratatouille in the heat of summer, you made your own. If you craved cassoulet when it was cold, you pulled out your Le Creuset pan. In essence, if you invited friends to dinner, you cooked it all.

Then came family life and the real world. Mine is a two-career and five-person household; I lead a busy and overscheduled life—possibly a lot like yours. Saturdays are spent watching my children’s tennis matches or in the garden or at the computer on deadline or cleaning out the garage. Don’t get me wrong, I wouldn’t trade this for the world, but entertaining could easily have become a thing of the past had I not remembered that familiar question my circle of cousins and aunts and uncles posed when someone was hosting a picnic or a luncheon or a birthday dinner—“What can I bring?” Here was the key to the success of our family get-togethers. Everyone brought a favorite dish. It was potluck but with a plan.

And so the question became the answer—getting together with friends is so much more relaxing when the meal is communal. Offering to bring a warm casserole or a big green salad or a chocolate cake makes the dinner party and the picnic and the office lunch—and all those other reasons we gather together and share a meal—possible for busy people today. It allows us to savor impromptu dinner parties, neighborhood covered-dish suppers, girls’ night out parties, Super Bowl, Thanksgiving, tailgating, and Sunday lunch without headaches. All is made possible because everyone helps out.

When Atlanta Journal-Constitution food editor and friend Susan Puckett shared this book idea with me several years ago, she urged me to write a book about this unique way of entertaining, one that so many people take for granted.

I have thoroughly enjoyed this process but have to say that the seemingly simple question “What can I bring?” is wonderfully complex. There is no one answer. The right recipe varies with the event, time of year, time of day, region of the country, and individual tastes. One thing is certain, however—bringing food is a good thing. When you prepare a favorite recipe to share with others, you nurture them. It is a gift from your heart. And divvying up the menu enables a great feast to take place with the burden on no one person.

Plus, sharing food lets everyone taste the cooking of others, something I consider the greatest benefit of all. I know that on Easter Sunday I will yearn for my Aunt Elizabeth’s banana pudding, and that if it’s Thanksgiving and our family is in Chattanooga visiting relatives, one of my husband’s cousins will bring the Broccoli Brag Casserole. I know that before Christmas I’ll bite into Mindy’s pound cake or that if an investment club meeting rolls around at Currey’s home, we might savor her top-notch King Ranch Chicken casserole. You see, I may like my own cooking, but I love the food prepared by family and friends!

My mission has always been to share ways to cook simple and joyous food. I tackled the cake-baking predicament about eight years ago when I wrote The Cake Mix Doctor. Now, I’m taking on potluck. This book is filled with more than 200 recipes that I am pleased to share with you. With just about every recipe I include “tote notes”—creative and practical ways to transport the dish to a gathering—as well as tips on how to save time by planning ahead. And because I want you to use this cookbook over and over, recipes are accompanied by a handy place to record when you made the recipe, things you want to remember for the next time around, and any special touches you added. Throughout the book I share menus so you can visualize how these recipes come together into a meal, and you’ll also find “grab and go” ideas for when you just have no time to cook.

I hope you’ll agree that these dishes taste great, look dazzling, and when it’s all over, offer the greatest compliment of all—an empty bowl.

Enjoy!

W HAT C AN I B RING ? 101

You would think, by now, I’d know what to bring. And, pretty much, I do. But I used to tremble after I asked that question. You see, where I live it’s not unusual to have some event that calls for food every weekend—whether it’s dinner at a friend’s house, a school picnic, a church fund-raiser, or a tennis team potluck. Although I have a classic Caesar salad, a tried-and-true baked beans, a creamy Southern potato salad, and garlic bread that has everyone coming back for seconds in my repertoire, I found myself stuck in a recipe rut.

So I set off in search of new recipes that I could turn to the next time I opened my mouth and asked the question. I’m delighted to report that I found all sorts of new and inventive dishes I had never dreamed of—everything from easy-to-tote appetizers through desserts, plus some food that makes good gifts. Now I also have a sweet potato cake scented with nutmeg, grilled vegetables with a pesto dip, a colorful salad of papaya and arugula, and the most delicious salmon that you smoke in your own backyard. And that’s just a small sampling.

So, what can you bring? Fear no more. Come with me and find out.

SEALED WITH A KISS: I LOVE THESE CONTAINERS To me, the containers listed here are indispensable. They fit into my life and my kitchen space, and when I need to travel with food, I open the drawer or the pantry and they are there, ready to go. • Quart-size glass jars (recycled from mayonnaise or pasta sauce) for toting soup for four. • Glass jars of assorted sizes—perfect for storing vinaigrette, sauces, toasted nuts, confectioners’ sugar, you name it. Make sure they have lids that fit. • Glass or stainless steel bowls of all sizes that come with snap-on plastic lids; these transport anything. • A 13 by 9–inch metal baking pan with a plastic lid, good for transporting bars, brownies, cakes, cookies, and tea sandwiches. • A round plastic cake saver, or two. Tupperware cake carriers are not only durable but their lids lock in place; go to www.tupperware.com to see them. • A large, sturdy rectangular woven wooden basket in which you can carry a hot glass or ceramic baking dish. • A second sturdy woven basket that’s more square in shape and has a handle and possibly a divider inside allowing you to carry two pies at once. Peterboro Baskets of New Hampshire makes these; go to www.peterborobasket.com. • An attractive woven reed shopping basket with handles; use it to tote a bottle of wine, a bouquet of flowers, a jar of soup, and the makings for salad. Look for one at www.medinabaskets.com. Or, opt for a classic canvas tote from L.L. Bean (www.llbean.com). • A fun collapsible, insulated canvas tote that looks like a shopping basket and keeps food hot or cold; check out www.picnictime.com for this. • A pretty laquered tray with handles—use it to carry an appetizer from the car to the table. Pottery Barn has these (www.potterybarn.com). • Insulated casserole carriers that hold your favorite baking dishes. • Gallon-size resealable plastic bags to hold salad greens for eight. • Small, cup-size resealable plastic bags for a handful of garnish. • Disposable plastic containers of all sizes—one cup, one quart, and one and a half quarts—for sliced tomatoes, fresh fruit, or leftovers.

Have a look in your cupboards and your pantry because the best containers for toting food are often right there—glass dishes with snap-on plastic lids, plastic containers with lids, glass and ceramic casseroles, pretty trays, baskets, quart-size glass jars, and a slow cooker. I also have a ready stash of disposable plastic and aluminum foil containers, because if I am bringing food to a large gathering when I might need to leave early, or if I am dropping off food and don’t want the recipients to have to wash and return dishes, disposables make the handiest carriers.

At the supermarket, look for plastic containers of all sizes. They are perfect for toting salads, desserts, and soups, and you can just leave the container behind. Aluminum foil casserole pans with plastic lids that lock in place are great for side dishes, main dishes, and most anything that needs to be reheated or baked on-site. Save clean cardboard shirt boxes, then line them with parchment paper or waxed paper to fill with brownies, lemon bars, even tea sandwiches. For storing pasta and rice salads, try large resealable plastic bags. Shake up the salad well in the bag before transferring it to a serving bowl.

LET’S GET THIS PARTY STARTED Here’s a checklist for the host. When the party is at your house, make sure you have all of these on hand. • Plates • Bowls, if you are serving soup or ice cream or fruit salad • Glasses (count on one per person unless you are having a cocktail hour ahead of time, then count on two) • Hot cups, if you are serving coffee or tea • Knives, forks, and spoons • Napkins • A spare serving dish or platter or two, just in case • Ice • Paper towels • Garbage bags • Dishwashing soap • Aluminum foil • Plastic wrap • Plastic containers for leftovers • Resealable plastic bags in a variety of sizes

The answers to those questions?

1. No, bring all the food supplies you need along with as many of the necessary kitchen items as possible.

2. No, when you bring the dish, you need to see it through the evening. Talk with the host as to whether you should replenish the platter, when needed. And make sure you bring a serving spoon or fork if the dish requires one. Should the dish you bring need to be reheated or baked, go ahead and write the name of the recipe on an index card along with the temperature at which it needs to be baked and the length of time it will take, and place the index card with the dish; that way anyone in the kitchen can help out getting things ready.

3. As for cleaning up your dish, defer to the host. Some may want to wash platters and have them ready for guests to take home. Others might welcome your help. If you are in doubt, rinse the platter, wrap it in a plastic bag, and take it home to wash. Be sure to offer any leftovers to the host.

If you are the host, you have a bit more to consider than the color of the platter and how much plastic wrap to use. You will need to organize your kitchen so there’s plenty of room to put the dishes when they arrive and a place where people can do any last-minute assembly. You may also want to clear off a second spot, even the laundry room, where plastic containers, bags, and baskets can be stored until it is time to leave. To make dish identification easier, have freezer tape and permanent markers on hand to label dishes if they are not already marked with their owners’ names. And have extra serving trays and utensils on hand because people may not bring their own.

Decide ahead of time where certain dishes will go on the buffet table, and place a note card on the table. This will help you and your guests be better organized. As people arrive they can place their dishes on the table where designated. For dishes that need to be kept warm, have a warming tray, warming drawer, or low oven ready.

City Apartment? How to Entertain a Crowd in Less Space

Fear of crowds is what keeps most people from hosting the big party. Yes, hosts have a few more responsibilities; they also have more control over the gathering and a chance to share their homes with their family and friends. But let’s say you live in a small space and that you want to host a potluck meal with more people than you have dining room chairs for. The answer is always simple—the casual buffet, preferred by potluckers everywhere. Here is how my friend Nancy in Chicago and her friends stage such a meal: They unwrap the food and garnish platters in the kitchen and then place the appetizers on the coffee table in the living room for people to help themselves. For beverages, they fill a bar sink, metal tub, or bucket with ice and add bottles of beer, water, and soda, arranging a variety of glasses on the side. The main dishes and sides are served buffet-style from the dining room table, and people sit wherever they like and mix and mingle.