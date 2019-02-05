Anne Byrn

Anne Byrn is a bestselling food writer and author based in Nashville, Tennessee. Her most recent books are AMERICAN CAKE (Rodale, 2016) and AMERICAN BITES (Rodale 2018). Byrn’s previous books include the New York Times bestselling THE CAKE MIX DOCTOR and its sequels. These cookbooks have nearly 4 million copies in print. USA Today called THE CAKE MIX DOCTOR the bestselling cookbook of 2000, and it was recently named No. 18 on Southern Living’s list of the 100 most important cookbooks of our time. Byrn is a regular contributor to Food52, the Southern Kitchen, and the podcast, Stuff You Missed in History Class, and has been featured in People magazine, The Washington Post, The New York Times, Los Angeles Times, Southern Living, and many other publications. She has appeared on Good Morning America, Later Today, CNN, The Food Network and QVC and has taught cooking classes across the country.